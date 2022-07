BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can get a groove on this summer as Mayor Michelle Wu plans to hold a series of free dance parties. “I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO