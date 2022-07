Nicolle Galyon has a tendency to write No. 1 songs – she just typically does it for everyone other than herself. Galyon has penned nine No. 1 songs, including Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic” and Dan + Shay’s “Tequila.” She’s won the Academy of Country Music’s coveted Song of the Year twice. She was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2019, earned a Triple Play Award for having three No. 1 songs in one year, and produced RaeLynn’s critically acclaimed, chart-topping album “Wild Horse” as one of the only female producers in country music. She partnered with Big Loud to create the female-focused record label Songs & Daughters. But her resume isn’t what she wanted to convey with “First Born.”

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO