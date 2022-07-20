ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

10 best romance books that celebrate the power of love

By Emma Lee-Potter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3PIy_0gm37aN500
Mills & Boon launches more than 700 new titles every year and says that one of its books is sold every 10 seconds in the UK (The Independent)

Romantic fiction is one of the most popular book genres in the UK. From classics like Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights and Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind to more recent bestsellers like Jilly Cooper’s Riders and Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton tales (now a hit Netflix series), we can’t get enough of passionate love stories that make our hearts swoon.

Mills & Boon, which bills itself as the UK’s number-one publisher of romantic fiction, launches more than 700 new titles every year and says that a new Mills & Boon book is sold every 10 seconds in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Romantic Novelists’ Association, founded in 1960 to celebrate romantic fiction, has more than 1,000 members and is a firm advocate of the genre. “Romantic fiction is a publishing powerhouse that reaches millions of readers every year,” it says.

If you’re looking for a romantic read, we’ve rounded up 10 novels that celebrate the power of love. We’ve included classics from years gone by, such as the ground-breaking Bridget Jones’s Diary, but most were published in 2022. Some of the books are hilarious and will make you laugh out loud, while others will bring a tear to your eye (so don’t forget the waterproof mascara).

When compiling this round-up, we were spoiled for choice by the sheer quantity of romance tales on bookshop shelves – historical, contemporary, rom-coms, fantasy and much, much more – but the one thing all of these stories have in common is a romantic thread running right through the very heart of them.

How we tested

We judged the novels on three main criteria – the quality of writing and characterisation, romantic storylines and sheer readability. Read on to find out which ones stole our hearts.

The best romance books for 2022 are:

  • Best overallBridget Jones’s Diary(and Other Writing): 25th Anniversary Edition by Helen Fielding, published by Picador: £12.59, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for keeping you guessingThe Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh, published by Mantle: £12.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best London romanceLondon, with Love by Sarra Manning, published by Hodder & Stoughton: £12.40, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best island romanceOne Night on the Island by Josie Silver, published by Penguin: £7.43, Uk.bookshop.org
  • Best heart-wrenching twistThe No-Show by Beth O’Leary, published by Quercus: £9.99, Whsmith.co.uk
  • Best romantic sequelAgain, Rachel by Marian Keyes, published by Michael Joseph: £20, Foyles.co.uk
  • Best LGBTQ+ romanceHeartstopper by Alice Oseman, published by Hodder Children’s Books: £10.22, Uk.bookshop.org
  • Best literary romanceNormal People by Sally Rooney, published by Faber: £7.49, Waterstones.com
  • Best tearjerkerOne Day by David Nicholls, published by Hodder: £7.37, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best historical romanceThe Last Summer by Karen Swan, published by Pan Macmillan: £14.99, Waterstones.com

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary (and Other Writing): 25th Anniversary Edition' by Helen Fielding, published by Picador

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSi91_0gm37aN500

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

This classic story started out as a column in The Independent itself. As Helen Fielding explained last year: “The Independent  asked me if I’d write a column about single life in London as myself. I said no, because (ironically enough) I thought it would be embarrassing and exposing. Then Charlie Leadbeater, a senior editor, suggested I write as an imaginary character, and I thought ‘Yessss!’”

Fielding’s tale of the hapless Bridget, her best friends Jude and Shazzer, her boozy nights out, disastrous dalliances with modern-day Casanova Daniel Cleaver and her relationship with uptight Mark Darcy took the nation by storm, and was later made into three blockbuster movies starring Renee Zellweger. A quarter of a century on, it still makes us howl with laughter.

Look out for the 25th anniversary edition, which includes a host of extra treats, including an introduction by Helen Fielding, a selection of the original Independent columns, and hilarious restaurant reviews featuring the real-life inspirations for Jude, Shazzer, Auntie Una, Bridget’s mum and Daniel Cleaver.

‘The Love of My Life' by Rosie Walsh, published by Mantle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cbaf_0gm37aN500

Best: For keeping you guessing

Rating: 9/10

Emma seems to have everything – a happy marriage, an adorable young daughter and a stellar career as a marine biologist. The problem is that her entire life is built on a big, fat lie. When she suffers a serious illness, her journalist husband Leo decides to research and write a tribute to her – only to find that the woman he loves doesn’t really exist.

This wonderfully written story is touching, tender and utterly compelling, with twists you won’t see coming. If you like this one, don’t miss Rosie Walsh’s romantic first book, The Man Who Didn’t Call. Published in the US as Ghosted, it was a New York Times bestseller.

‘London, with Love' by Sarra Manning, published by Hodder & Stoughton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHn5H_0gm37aN500

Best: London romance

Rating: 9/10

Sarra Manning’s novel reads like a love letter to London, the backdrop to most of the story.

Jen has secretly been in love with Nick since their college days. Drawn together by their love of Eighties indie bands, they quickly become inseparable but go their own ways after a spectacular row. Over the next two decades, however, their paths keep crossing. Sometimes they’re the best of friends; other times they irritate the hell out of each other.

With two compelling, well-drawn lead characters, it’s a poignant, moving and unputdownable tale – even if romantic fiction isn’t your thing.

‘One Night on the Island' by Josie Silver, published by Penguin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTgp7_0gm37aN500

Best: Island romance

Rating: 8/10

Dating columnist Cleo Wilder is despatched to a remote island off the Irish coast to marry herself (the idea was inspired by film star Emma Watson, who once told an interviewer that she was happily “self-partnered”). The only hitch is that on her arrival, she discovers that the cottage where she’s staying is already occupied by a tetchy American photographer. With storm clouds gathering and no boat back to the mainland for a week, it looks like they’re both stuck.

Josie Silver’s story is wonderfully romantic, but the witty one-liners, idyllic setting and loveable characters make it even more entertaining.

‘The No-Show' by Beth O’Leary, published by Quercus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CF4x_0gm37aN500

Best: Heart-wrenching twist

Rating: 8/10

It’s Valentine’s Day and three women are planning to spend it with the man of their dreams. Siobhan has flown over from Dublin for a breakfast date in London, tree surgeon Miranda is looking forward to celebrating her new job over lunch, and charity shop volunteer Jane is over the moon that her best male pal has agreed to pose as her boyfriend at a party. None of them knows each other but they’re all destined to be disappointed – so why is the elusive Joseph a no-show?

As the three women’s stories emerge, it becomes increasingly clear that they’re connected in more ways than one. A clever story with a heart-wrenching twist.

‘Again, Rachel' by Marian Keyes, published by Michael Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SEMY_0gm37aN500

Best: Romantic sequel

Rating: 10/10

Marian Keyes’s ability to blend comedy, drama and emotional depth is second to none. With storylines raging from addiction to depression, her novels are truly genre-defying – but they’re often unashamedly romantic, too. Nearly 25 years after the publication of the bestselling Rachel’s Holiday and much to the delight of her fans, she’s written a sequel.

Again, Rachel continues Rachel Walsh’s story two decades after her spell in rehab. Now in her 40s, Rachel is working as an addiction counsellor, has met a new man and has even taken up gardening. But everything is thrown into turmoil when her ex-husband Luke, the love of her life, arrives back in Ireland for his mother’s funeral.

Empathetic, romantic and witty, Again, Rachel is an unmissable read.

‘Heartstopper' by Alice Oseman, published by Hodder Children’s Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4EUL_0gm37aN500

Best: LGBTQ+ romance

Rating: 9/10

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. That’s the premise of Alice Oseman’s tender story about two schoolboys who fall for each other. The first of four volumes, this graphic novel is charmingly illustrated by Oseman, and relates the blossoming friendship between highly strung Charlie and soft-hearted rugby player Nick.

The boys start texting, then confide in each other about the pressures at school. Nick persuades Charlie to join the rugby team before they eventually admit how they feel about each other.

Now a hit Netflix series, this sweet story of young love is a celebration of friendship as well as romance.

‘Normal People' by Sally Rooney, published by Faber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwWtD_0gm37aN500

Best: Literary romance

Rating: 10/10

Thanks to the brilliant BBC adaptation, Sally Rooney’s Normal People became one of the most talked-about novels during the pandemic. Her story of star-crossed lovers, Marianne and Connell – who grow up in the same small town in the west of Ireland and try to stay apart but can’t – is a must-read as far as we’re concerned.

At school, Connell is popular with everyone, while Marianne is a loner with no friends. Everything changes at university in Dublin, where Marianne thrives but Connell finds it hard to fit in. Rooney is still only 31 but she’s a wonderful writer who deserves every single plaudit she’s received in recent years.

‘One Day' by David Nicholls, published by Hodder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFSdS_0gm37aN500

Best: Tearjerker

Rating: 10/10

If you’re after a brilliantly written love story that never slides into sentimentality, this is just the ticket. David Nicholls’s third novel is a funny, emotional “Will they? Won’t they?” romance that traces the relationship between university friends, Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, on the same day every year for 20 years.

This wonderful book, which was made into a Hollywood movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, will make you laugh, make you cry and make you think.

‘The Last Summer' by Karen Swan, published by Pan Macmillan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3nx3_0gm37aN500

Best: Historical romance

Rating: 9/10

Karen Swan is known for the evocative settings of her novels, and her latest tale, out 27 July, is no exception. The first of a five-book series called The Wild Isles, The Last Summer moves between the wild beauty of St Kilda in the Outer Hebrides and 1930s high society.

At 18, brave, beautiful Effie Gillies has spent her whole life on St Kilda, so when she meets an aristocratic stranger from a very different world to her own, their relationship seems doomed from the start, especially after the islanders are evacuated to the Scottish mainland.

This sweeping love story gripped us from the start, so we can’t wait for the next in the series.

The verdict: Best romance books

Choosing romantic fiction is incredibly personal, but for its irrepressible star character and comic storyline (with a few extras for this 25th Edition), our top choice is the iconic Bridget Jones’s Diary (and Other Writing) by Helen Fielding.

If you’re looking for romantic fiction published this summer, Sarra Manning’s London, with Love is a stand-out read – beautifully written and very moving.

Voucher codes

For discounts on other fiction and non-fiction books, try the links below:

If you enjoyed these romance novels, get stuck in to a book shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best books to read this summer: From bestselling sequels to historical novels

If you’re off on your summer holidays don’t forget to pack a novel or two in your suitcase – or, if space is tight, download them to your Kindle. Whether you’re sunning yourself on a faraway beach (yes, please) or enjoying a city break, July and August are the perfect months to settle back and read for hours on end without being disturbed by the pinging of emails.Stuck for ideas about what to choose? Don’t worry – there’s plenty of sparkling fiction on offer this summer. Whether you prefer gripping page-turners that keep you up all night or literary novels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Why we’re obsessed with debut novels

Ha ha ha. That’s the sound of the crafty laugh I do, just after I’ve read a really good debut novel. I turn the final page, close the book, and immediately begin to strategise my campaign to tell anyone I like or respect that they should also read it immediately. One) because it’s nice to share. Two) because it makes me look erudite and sophisticated. Much as I love her, bragging about having read Elizabeth Strout’s seventh novel doesn’t make me look edgy or ahead of the pulse. There is, undeniably, a smugness about spotting a great talent first. It makes me feel very self-satisfied. Oh, and I enjoy the books as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marian Keyes
Person
Sally Rooney
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
MOVIES
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share new photo of Prince George in honour of his ninth birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new portrait of Prince George in celebration of his ninth birthday.On Thursday 21 July, a day before Prince George’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo of their eldest child to their official Instagram account.In the photo, the soon-to-be nine year old could be seen wearing a blue polo shirt and smiling widely on what appears to be a beach. The photo was captured by Kate, with Town & Country reporting it was taken while the family was on vacation in the UK earlier this month.“George is turning...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#The Power Of Love#Rom#First Book#Historical Romance#Mills Boon
tvinsider.com

Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Are ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ ‘Old Man’ Season finale, Jan. 6 Hearings, New Horror Stories, ‘Showtrial’

The lives and careers of long-married movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward are the focus of an enthralling six-part HBO Max docuseries from Ethan Hawke. FX’s spy thriller The Old Man reaches its tense season finale. Most major broadcast and news networks will carry coverage of the House Select Committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack in prime time. Ghoulish terror awaits in a new season of the American Horror Stories anthology. A British legal drama, Showtrial, makes its case on AMC+ and Sundance Now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Adele & BF Rich Paul Spotted On Romantic Yacht Vacation In Sardinia: Photos

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 40, appeared to have the perfect summer day during a recent outing! The singer and her boyfriend were photographed walking around a yacht in Sardinia while dressed up and looking great together. She wore a black sweater, black pants, and tan flip flops while he wore a multi-colored floral patterned short-sleeved button-down top, black shorts, and black flip flops.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
startattle.com

A Splash of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A Splash of Love follows Chloe Turner, a PhD student who expands her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest. There she meets a whale watching tour guide named Ben, and they soon find themselves bonding over more than just Orcas. Startattle.com – A Splash of Love 2022.
MOVIES
WWD

Timothy Taylor Looks at the Mind, and Drive, of Artist Victor Willing

Click here to read the full article. The next 12 months will be big for Timothy Taylor, one of London’s top gallerists who represents 20th and 21st century greats including Alex Katz, Diane Arbus, Kiki Smith and Sean Scully. Taylor is expanding into a bigger New York gallery, and moving from Chelsea to TriBeCa, while in London he’s set to realize a long-held dream of a show.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego In mid-September, Taylor...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘Call My Agent!’ Star Represents In U.S. Theaters With French Comedy ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I’ – Specialty Preview

Laure Calamy, who plays Noémie, the wacky assistant to Mathias Barneville in Call My Agent!, won the César (French equivalent of the Oscars) for Best Actress for My Donkey, My Lover & I, the film by Caroline Vignal that opens this weekend Stateside from Greenwich Entertainment. It’s the distributor’s second narrative film in a year and its widest release since The Rescue.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Murder Mystery Movies on HBO Max Right Now

When nothing goes according to plan, you can still count on a murder mystery movie to keep you rooting for justice. Murder is a tried and tasted vantage point of fiction, and the cinematic medium has taken the cult of the corpse to new heights. The killer often hides in the unlikeliest people, and their motif of murder makes the viewers probe into the darkness inherent in human nature. When the dead body comes to the public, it is often a vehicle for unmasking another deep-rooted societal flaw. If you are looking for murder mystery films, here are some of the classics and underrated gems of the whodunit genre available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Independent

Alicia Vikander opens about her miscarriage and how it gave her past work a ‘new meaning’

Alicia Vikander has reflected on having a miscarriage after previously portraying a character that suffers two pregnancy losses in The Light Between Oceans.Earlier this year, Vikander – who stars as budding actor Mira Harberg in the HBO miniseries Irma Vep – revealed that she and her husband, fellow actor Michael Fassbender, had suffered a pregnancy loss during the Covid-19 pandemic.The famously private couple met on the set of 2016’s The Light Between Oceans, a romance drama about a couple who find a baby lost at sea.Vikander and Fassbender married in 2017 and have since welcomed a baby son.In a new...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy