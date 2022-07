Michael Allen Kopp, 66, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia with Rev. Joe Lawson and Pastor Dan Laack officiating. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fayette County Cancer Fund or the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO