Indianola Baseball Falls to Iowa City High in State Quarterfinals

As we inch closer and closer to the Knoxville Nationals, more and more drivers will be in Knoxville this week getting laps for the coming races. While all of that is going on, there are points races that have closed the gap in recent weeks. The 410s top three are separated by 82 points with Aaron Reutzel, on the heels of his win last week is the points leader, with Austin McCarl in second and Brian Brown, who did not race at Knoxville last week is in 3rd place. The 360s has been a two driver race with Terry McCarl losing a few points to Clint Garner. McCarl has a 30 point lead going into this week. The Pro Sprints race is even tighter with the top four 110 points apart led by Mike Mayberry. You can listen to all of the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO