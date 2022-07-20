Indianola Baseball Falls to Iowa City High in State Quarterfinals

Celebration of life services for Maximillion Robert Wilder Wood, 4, of Indianola, who passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Littleton, CO, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In keeping with Maximillion’s love of life, all those in attendance for the visitation and service are requested to wear clothing full of life and bright colors. Memorials may be given in his name to the family. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
