Iowa City, IA

Indianola Baseball Falls to Iowa City High in State Quarterfinals

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th seeded Indianola baseball team fell to 2nd seeded Iowa City High in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state baseball tournament Tuesday in Iowa City 10-5 in five...

Related
Norwalk’s Fisher, Mauro earn All-District baseball honors

Two Norwalk baseball players have been named to the Class 4A South Central All-District teams this week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Warrior junior Ian Fisher was selected as a First Team Pitcher while senior teammate Vinny Mauro earned a Second Team Utility spot. There were 15 players cited on each team.
NORWALK, IA
Pella Baseball Has Trio Earning Postseason Honors

A trio of Pella baseball players has been recognized for their seasons in 2022. Isaiah Kettler, Jason Knox, and Keegan Hansen received All-District baseball honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Kettler and Knox were first team selections in the Central District; the former had a breakout freshman season and was honored as an outfielder, batting .421 with 16 extra base hits and 41 runs scored; the latter was the ace of the pitching rotation and chosen in the utility category, with Jason having a 9-4 win-loss record on the mound, striking out 105 batters in 70 2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA, and nine extra base hits and 27 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases on offense.
PELLA, IA
IN DEPTH: Simpson College Women’s Basketball Documentary

A local college student just made a wonderful documentary called “Do R Thang” about the college’s highly successful women’s basketball team. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Seth Howard, with Simpson College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Players Named to All-District Team

Several Indianola baseball players were named to the class 4A South Central District All-District Team from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association this week. Making the first team for the Indians included senior Noah Johnston, junior Brady Blake, and senior Casey Stecker. Johnston batted .301 with three home runs and driving in 17, Stecker hit .310 with two home runs and drove in 26 while going 5-2 on the mound, while Blake hit .383 at the plate with nine home runs while driving in 31.
INDIANOLA, IA
Tulip City Shooting Teams Earn Trophies at National Competition

Pella and Pella Christian sent competitors to the 2022 Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Marengo, Ohio earlier this month. 5 Stand – NATIONAL CHAMPION Intermediate Division – Deacon Boot, Dylan Uitermarkt, Hunter Uitermarkt, Maddux Heinen, Treyton Van Wyk. Skeet – NATIONAL CHAMPION Intermediate Team – Deacon Boot,...
PELLA, IA
Two Pella Christian Softball Players Named to All-District Team

This week Pella Christian softball’s Emri Agre and Natalie Harrill were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A Southeast All-District team. The junior Agre finished the season with 108 total bases which led all of Class 2A and was tied for ninth in the entire state. Emri was tied for the most triples in 2A with nine on the season. Additionally in 2A, the junior was second in batting average (.573) and hits (59), tied for fourth in slugging percentage (1.049), and fifth in on base percentage (.614).
PELLA, IA
Bridger, Reutzel, And Rain Rule The Night At The Knoxville Raceway

For the second straight Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway, rain interfered with proceedings and this week, it was too much to overcome as showers doused the race track before all three of the A-Mains could get run. The Pro Sprints and 360s were able to get completed with Eric Bridger claiming the Pro Sprints feature and Aaron Reutzel taking the 360s. The 410 show was just being pushed to a start when for the second time on Saturday rain halted racing. Another rain shower delayed racing for around an hour early in the night. The tentative plan is for the 410 feature race to be made up during season championship night on August 27th. Meanwhile, next week will be the final chance for drivers to run before Nationals week begins as the All-Star Circuit of Championship visits.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Central academic performance cited by WBCA

The Central College women’s basketball team received special mention for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Academic Top 25 Honor Roll. The Dutch compiled a lofty 3.546 team grade point average for the 2021-22 year under former coach Joe Steinkamp, now the Central men’s basketball coach. Now coached by Moran Lonning, the Dutch had 10 players post GPAs of 3.500 or above for the year.
PELLA, IA
Central Cracks WGCA Academic Top 25

The Central College women’s golf team turned in one of the top academic performances in the nation this past year. The Dutch ranked No. 24 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-Scholar Team Award. Top 25. Coach Tabitha Schumacher’s squad posted a combined team grade point average of 3.612.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Raceway Hosting More Visitors This Week In Preparation For Nationals

As we inch closer and closer to the Knoxville Nationals, more and more drivers will be in Knoxville this week getting laps for the coming races. While all of that is going on, there are points races that have closed the gap in recent weeks. The 410s top three are separated by 82 points with Aaron Reutzel, on the heels of his win last week is the points leader, with Austin McCarl in second and Brian Brown, who did not race at Knoxville last week is in 3rd place. The 360s has been a two driver race with Terry McCarl losing a few points to Clint Garner. McCarl has a 30 point lead going into this week. The Pro Sprints race is even tighter with the top four 110 points apart led by Mike Mayberry. You can listen to all of the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Race Fan Hosts Needed

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is asking local residents to consider hosting race fans during the Knoxville Nationals scheduled from August 10-13. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “It is a great way to make some extra money by hosting race...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pickleball Tournament

Bobbi Slagter and Rusty Bentzinger discuss the growth of the sport in Pella and the upcoming Dinking Dutch tournament on August 28th at Pella Christian High School. Those who want to learn more about pickleball in Pella can do so at this Facebook page. Podcast: Play in new window |...
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-Knoxville Little League

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Little League President Rachel Garner as we talk about the state tournament and the upcoming team fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Area Schools Eligible for Federal Program for New Buses

There’s a new federal program to help school districts battle the high costs of operating school buses. State Auditor Rob Sand told KNIA/KRLS News how school districts could save money with the program. “There is a program in place for replacing older school buses that are insufficient, to help...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
County Center Line Painting Continues

Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News crews are currently finishing center line pavement markings around the county. Christian urges drivers to be cautious. “We’ll be finishing up here in the near future; the contractor has what we call a rolling lane closure so as you approach from the...
Warren County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Warren County Fair begins Wednesday, running five days through July 31st. The grandstand events this year includes Figure 8 Races on July 27th, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull on July 28th, musical concert Diamond Rio on July 29th, and the Tri-County Nights of Destruction Demolition Derby on July 30th. There are multiple other events going on each day at the fair, including magic shows, chainsaw carving, the Little Farmhands Exhibit with the Warren County Farm Bureau, and much more. Find ticket information for the grandstand events and a daily schedule below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
2022 National Balloon Classic Sky Parade Takes Place Thursday

Dozens of balloons flew over the downtown Indianola square Thursday evening for the 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade, an event to help kick off the 2022 National Balloon Classic that begins next week. Local businesses held sales and offered drawings for prizes and event tickets, with live music...
INDIANOLA, IA
Mary Spoelstra Olivier

Funeral services for Mary Spoelstra Olivier will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 30th at the Open Bible Church in Pella. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm, Friday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
PELLA, IA
Pella City Council Completing Key Steps for Proposed Rec Facility

By selecting the project engineer, the proposed Indoor Rec Facility in Pella is moving forward into more detailed planning stages. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says Shive Hattery will lead a months-long effort to design a state-of-the-art building covering a wide range of recreation needs in the community. Goodenow says the next immediate step is funding for the project, and while $12 million has been secured from private donors, the voters of Pella will have to decide to fund the vast majority of the costs through extension of the already-existing Local Option Sales and Service tax. That revenue, over 20 years, would fund the indoor rec center, as well as other quality-of-life and infrastructure projects, including potential renovation or new construction for the Pella Community Center and the repaving of several roads.
PELLA, IA
Maximillion Robert Wilder Wood

Celebration of life services for Maximillion Robert Wilder Wood, 4, of Indianola, who passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Littleton, CO, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In keeping with Maximillion’s love of life, all those in attendance for the visitation and service are requested to wear clothing full of life and bright colors. Memorials may be given in his name to the family. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA

