ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to make sweet or savoury scones – recipe

By Felicity Cloake
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWt14_0gm37HnO00
Photograph: Robert Billington/The Guardian. Food styling: Loïc Parisot.

I was lucky enough to be invited to afternoon tea recently – a rare treat indeed – and was surprised to realise that, while the exquisite patisserie caught my eye, the scones had my heart. With no gaudy icing to hide behind, the simple scone stands and falls on its absolute freshness, which is why you can’t beat a homemade one.

Prep 5 min

Mix

10 min

Cook 15-20 min

Makes 12

350g self-raising flour, sifted (see step 1), plus extra for dusting

A pinch of salt

50g butter

, softened

50g lard, softened (or use 50g extra butter to keep the scones vegetarian)

100-115ml milk

1 Start the dough

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6 and lightly grease two baking trays. Put the flour in a large bowl with the salt; if using plain flour, rather than self-raising, reduce the amount to 340g and stir in four and a half teaspoons of baking powder until well combined. (If you’d like sweet scones, stir in three tablespoons of caster sugar, too.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGMQ0_0gm37HnO00

2 Cut in the butter and lard

Pinch or cut the fats into small pieces; lard will give your scones a lovely lightness without any detectable porky flavour, but can be substituted with an equal weight of butter. (Note: it’s hard to track down on the high street, but free-range and organic lard is available online if, like me, you’d prefer to avoid stuff of mysterious provenance.)

3 Rub in the fat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1dd1_0gm37HnO00

Run your hands under the cold tap to cool them down, dry them well, then, working as quickly as possible, rub the fats into the flour with your fingertips. Once no large chunks of fat are visible, stop; if you overwork the dough, your scones will be tough and chewy.

4 Incorporate the milk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cu0cT_0gm37HnO00

Still using your hands, mix just enough milk into the bowl to bring the flour and fat together into a smooth, firm dough; it should neither be dry and flaky (if it is, add a touch more milk) or sticky to the touch (add a little more flour). Again, touch the dough only as much as you need to.

5 Roll out and cut the dough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUfdr_0gm37HnO00

Lightly flour a work surface, then shape the dough into a round and roll it out to a thickness of about 1½cm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ds8iy_0gm37HnO00

Use a roughly 6cm-diameter cutter (or a similar-sized glass or cup) to stamp out the scones; try not to twist it as you cut – just push straight down into the dough.

6 Bake, cool, eat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdWCo_0gm37HnO00

Once you’ve used up all the dough (re-shape and re-roll the offcuts), arrange the scones on the greased trays and bake for 15-20 minutes, until well risen and lightly golden all over. Remove and leave to cool slightly, then devour with your choice of topping (salted butter and raspberry jam, please).

7 For fruit scones …

Scatter 100g dried fruit of your choice (sultanas, raisins, currants, obviously, but also morello cherries, or chopped apricots, apples or dates) into the dough along with the milk, and make sure it’s evenly distributed before rolling. You may also like to add a good pinch of a sweet spice such as cinnamon, mixed spice or ginger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgSJ8_0gm37HnO00

8 For cheese scones …

Add a scant tablespoon of English mustard powder to the flour and reduce the total amount of fat to 70g. Finely grate 175g strong hard cheese into the bowl once you’ve rubbed in the fat – I like mature red leicester for its colour (if using a very strong cheese such as parmesan, though, halve this amount) – along with two tablespoons of finely chopped chives (optional).

9 Or make them bigger

Stir the cheese and chives, if using, into the flour and fat, then mix in 85ml milk, followed by a roughly similar amount of water, adding more gradually until the mix comes together into a dough. Roll and cut as before (or roll out to 2½cm to make fewer, bigger scones), brush with beaten egg and bake until golden.

  • Felicity Cloake’s new book, Red Sauce, Brown Sauce: A British Breakfast Odyssey, is published by HarperCollins at £16.99. To order a copy for £14.78, go to guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scones#Caster Sugar#Cherries#Food Drink
USA TODAY

Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe

Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake

A dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's nothing dumpy about that idea, or the finished product, which resembles a tender cakey cobbler.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

LQ Jones obituary

One of the most in-demand character actors of his generation, LQ Jones, who has died aged 94, was often cast in westerns and war movies, in which his easy-going Texas drawl often concealed a streak of violence. This brought him into the director Sam Peckinpah’s stock company, and he played in five Peckinpah movies, most notably as TC, one of a posse of bounty hunters chasing after the Wild Bunch in the eponymous 1969 classic.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

371K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy