Freshman Take Big Step Forward for Pella Christian Softball

The Warren County Fair begins Wednesday, running five days through July 31st. The grandstand events this year includes Figure 8 Races on July 27th, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull on July 28th, musical concert Diamond Rio on July 29th, and the Tri-County Nights of Destruction Demolition Derby on July 30th. There are multiple other events going on each day at the fair, including magic shows, chainsaw carving, the Little Farmhands Exhibit with the Warren County Farm Bureau, and much more. Find ticket information for the grandstand events and a daily schedule below.
