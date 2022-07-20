ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Freshman Take Big Step Forward for Pella Christian Softball

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Christian softball team needed many different players to step up and produce this season, and two players who stepped up in a big way were freshman Emma Eekhoff and Faith Kacmarynski. As...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

South Central All-Conference Softball Announced

The South Central Conference released its all-conference softball picks this week. From Knoxville getting on the first team was Ashlyn Finarty. She was a member of the three-pronged pitching attack going 7-2 this season with a 1.73 ERA. On the 2nd team was Brittany Bacorn. The Panther catcher hit .390 with four home runs. Ciara Heffron also earned 2nd team as she led the Panthers with 63 strikeouts and had low ERA at 1.38. Getting honorable mention was Jadyn Streigle and Hannah Dunkin. Streigle had a 5-4 record in the circle while Dunkin had 13 hits this summer. The Panthers finished up with a 17-9 record.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Two Pella Christian Softball Players Named to All-District Team

This week Pella Christian softball’s Emri Agre and Natalie Harrill were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A Southeast All-District team. The junior Agre finished the season with 108 total bases which led all of Class 2A and was tied for ninth in the entire state. Emri was tied for the most triples in 2A with nine on the season. Additionally in 2A, the junior was second in batting average (.573) and hits (59), tied for fourth in slugging percentage (1.049), and fifth in on base percentage (.614).
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Has Trio Earning Postseason Honors

A trio of Pella baseball players has been recognized for their seasons in 2022. Isaiah Kettler, Jason Knox, and Keegan Hansen received All-District baseball honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Kettler and Knox were first team selections in the Central District; the former had a breakout freshman season and was honored as an outfielder, batting .421 with 16 extra base hits and 41 runs scored; the latter was the ace of the pitching rotation and chosen in the utility category, with Jason having a 9-4 win-loss record on the mound, striking out 105 batters in 70 2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA, and nine extra base hits and 27 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases on offense.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Players Named to All-District Team

Several Indianola baseball players were named to the class 4A South Central District All-District Team from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association this week. Making the first team for the Indians included senior Noah Johnston, junior Brady Blake, and senior Casey Stecker. Johnston batted .301 with three home runs and driving in 17, Stecker hit .310 with two home runs and drove in 26 while going 5-2 on the mound, while Blake hit .383 at the plate with nine home runs while driving in 31.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk’s Fisher, Mauro earn All-District baseball honors

Two Norwalk baseball players have been named to the Class 4A South Central All-District teams this week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Warrior junior Ian Fisher was selected as a First Team Pitcher while senior teammate Vinny Mauro earned a Second Team Utility spot. There were 15 players cited on each team.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Cracks WGCA Academic Top 25

The Central College women’s golf team turned in one of the top academic performances in the nation this past year. The Dutch ranked No. 24 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-Scholar Team Award. Top 25. Coach Tabitha Schumacher’s squad posted a combined team grade point average of 3.612.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Athletics Golf Outing on August 1st

The Simpson College 2022 Storm Golf Outing will take place on August 1st, with registration opportunities still available. Athletic Director Marty Bell tells KNIA News the outing will be held at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with four-player teams, and includes a lunch, games, mulligans, and an auction. Bell...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central academic performance cited by WBCA

The Central College women’s basketball team received special mention for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Academic Top 25 Honor Roll. The Dutch compiled a lofty 3.546 team grade point average for the 2021-22 year under former coach Joe Steinkamp, now the Central men’s basketball coach. Now coached by Moran Lonning, the Dutch had 10 players post GPAs of 3.500 or above for the year.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
kniakrls.com

Tulip City Shooting Teams Earn Trophies at National Competition

Pella and Pella Christian sent competitors to the 2022 Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Marengo, Ohio earlier this month. 5 Stand – NATIONAL CHAMPION Intermediate Division – Deacon Boot, Dylan Uitermarkt, Hunter Uitermarkt, Maddux Heinen, Treyton Van Wyk. Skeet – NATIONAL CHAMPION Intermediate Team – Deacon Boot,...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Bridger, Reutzel, And Rain Rule The Night At The Knoxville Raceway

For the second straight Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway, rain interfered with proceedings and this week, it was too much to overcome as showers doused the race track before all three of the A-Mains could get run. The Pro Sprints and 360s were able to get completed with Eric Bridger claiming the Pro Sprints feature and Aaron Reutzel taking the 360s. The 410 show was just being pushed to a start when for the second time on Saturday rain halted racing. Another rain shower delayed racing for around an hour early in the night. The tentative plan is for the 410 feature race to be made up during season championship night on August 27th. Meanwhile, next week will be the final chance for drivers to run before Nationals week begins as the All-Star Circuit of Championship visits.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Raceway Hosting More Visitors This Week In Preparation For Nationals

As we inch closer and closer to the Knoxville Nationals, more and more drivers will be in Knoxville this week getting laps for the coming races. While all of that is going on, there are points races that have closed the gap in recent weeks. The 410s top three are separated by 82 points with Aaron Reutzel, on the heels of his win last week is the points leader, with Austin McCarl in second and Brian Brown, who did not race at Knoxville last week is in 3rd place. The 360s has been a two driver race with Terry McCarl losing a few points to Clint Garner. McCarl has a 30 point lead going into this week. The Pro Sprints race is even tighter with the top four 110 points apart led by Mike Mayberry. You can listen to all of the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

RVTV Tour Stopping in Indianola on September 5th

The 2022 RVTV visit to Indianola is set for just over a month away, visiting Indianola on September 9th. RVTV celebrates the annual Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state throughout the week and ending up in Iowa City or Ames on the Saturday of the game. Stops this year include Altoona, Monroe, Albia, and Stuart before visiting Indianola followed by Iowa City. The annual RVTV tour begins this year on September 5th.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little League Fundraiser and Escort

A fundraiser to help get the Knoxville Little League to the State Tournament is being held today, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Knox Nutrition behind 203 East Main on the Knoxville Square. The public is also invited to a send off for the team as they leave for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

County Center Line Painting Continues

Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News crews are currently finishing center line pavement markings around the county. Christian urges drivers to be cautious. “We’ll be finishing up here in the near future; the contractor has what we call a rolling lane closure so as you approach from the...
kniakrls.com

Area Schools Eligible for Federal Program for New Buses

There’s a new federal program to help school districts battle the high costs of operating school buses. State Auditor Rob Sand told KNIA/KRLS News how school districts could save money with the program. “There is a program in place for replacing older school buses that are insufficient, to help...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 National Balloon Classic Sky Parade Takes Place Thursday

Dozens of balloons flew over the downtown Indianola square Thursday evening for the 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade, an event to help kick off the 2022 National Balloon Classic that begins next week. Local businesses held sales and offered drawings for prizes and event tickets, with live music...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Warren County Fair begins Wednesday, running five days through July 31st. The grandstand events this year includes Figure 8 Races on July 27th, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull on July 28th, musical concert Diamond Rio on July 29th, and the Tri-County Nights of Destruction Demolition Derby on July 30th. There are multiple other events going on each day at the fair, including magic shows, chainsaw carving, the Little Farmhands Exhibit with the Warren County Farm Bureau, and much more. Find ticket information for the grandstand events and a daily schedule below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Completing Key Steps for Proposed Rec Facility

By selecting the project engineer, the proposed Indoor Rec Facility in Pella is moving forward into more detailed planning stages. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says Shive Hattery will lead a months-long effort to design a state-of-the-art building covering a wide range of recreation needs in the community. Goodenow says the next immediate step is funding for the project, and while $12 million has been secured from private donors, the voters of Pella will have to decide to fund the vast majority of the costs through extension of the already-existing Local Option Sales and Service tax. That revenue, over 20 years, would fund the indoor rec center, as well as other quality-of-life and infrastructure projects, including potential renovation or new construction for the Pella Community Center and the repaving of several roads.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy