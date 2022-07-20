ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nora Quoirin’s parents settle lawsuit over Facebook posts

By Michelle Devane
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGYVM_0gm379op00

The parents of Nora Quoirin , a French-Irish schoolgirl from London whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort during a family holiday, have settled a case against Facebook .

Lawyers for the social media giant, trading as Meta , read out an agreed statement in the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday.

Sebastien and Maebh Quoirin, who were in court, had initiated proceedings against Facebook and retired solicitor Anne Brennan over posts made on Facebook in 2019 and 2020.

Both proceedings were settled and Facebook has expressed its sympathies to the Quoirin family.

Meta Platforms Ireland Limited will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users

Meta

The 15-year-old was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in Malaysia in August 2019. Her family believe she was abducted.

Nora was born with holoprosencephaly – a disorder which affects brain development – and her family have said she would not have wandered off on her own.

Meta lawyers said in a statement: “During what was a distressing time for the Quoirin family in the course of Nora’s disappearance and in the aftermath of her subsequent discovery, a Facebook user posted a series of allegations that were disturbing and offensive to Nora’s parents on the Facebook platform.

“Meta Platforms Ireland Limited appreciates that the user’s allegations were distressing to the Quoirin family and takes this opportunity to express its sympathy for the distress and trauma arising from that user’s allegations.

“Meta Platforms Ireland Limited will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users.”

The hearing took place before the President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville, who expressed his sympathy to Mr and Mrs Quoirin and thanked them for travelling from the UK for the proceedings.

Speaking outside court, Nora’s mother said the family are “satisfied” the matter has been concluded.

“Today marks the end of another chapter in the quest for truth,” she said.

“We are satisfied this matter is now concluded.

“We will continue our efforts in Malaysia in order to bring justice for our beloved Nora.

“We wish to thank our legal team for all their support.”

The teenager, whose mother is from Belfast and father is French, had poor motor skills, needed help to walk, and her mental age was about five or six, her parents previously said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KAE_0gm379op00

The family were staying at Dusun eco-resort near Seremban, about 40 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, and reported Nora missing the day after they had arrived.

Her naked body was discovered beside a small stream about 1.6 miles from the resort on August 13, 2019.

Police previously said there was no sign the teenager had been abducted or raped, with a preliminary post-mortem investigation showing she succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

An inquest was held in Malaysia and a coroner ruled in January 2021 the death was accidental rather than criminal, and said there was no third-party involvement.

Her family branded the findings “incomplete” at the time.

But in June last year a court in Malaysia overturned an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in her death.

At the time Mrs Quoirin said it was the “only reasonable” outcome after it was changed to an open verdict.

Overturning the original ruling, the judge said it would not have been been probable for the teenager to venture out on her own and navigate challenging terrain in and around the location she was found.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Independent

Mother of boy at centre of treatment fight urges judge to let him die naturally

The mother of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight after suffering a “devastating” brain injury three months ago has urged a High Court judge to let him die a natural death.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee say continued treatment is not in his best interests and should end.But on Monday Hollie Dance told Mr Justice Hayden that her son would want treatment to continue.Miss Dance, who lives in Southend, Essex, told the judge that Archie was a “fighter by nature” and said she was “his voice”.Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing the latest in a series of hearings, in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Kuala Lumpur#Mental Age#Uk#French#Malaysian#The High Court
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mom plans legal action after 7-year-old girl punished by school for BLM poster that said 'any life'

A 7-year-old was punished by her school for including the phrase "any life" on a Black Lives Matter drawing she made, and her mother is now looking to take legal action. Chelsea Boyle said her White daughter was confused about why she got in trouble for a picture depicting her diverse group of friends at Viejo Elementary School in Orange County, California. The picture included the Black Lives Matter slogan, with the phrase "any life" underneath, along with figures of different colors to represent their various races.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy