Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1125 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bremen to near Temple to Lake Val-Do-Mar to near Hiram, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglasville, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Mount Zion, Waco, Bowdon Junction, Hannah, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Abilene, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Treasure Lake and New Georgia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO