Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay STORM SYSTEM EXPECTED TO BRING INCREASED WINDS AND SURF TO COASTAL BRISTOL BAY WEDNESDAY A frontal system moving...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1125 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bremen to near Temple to Lake Val-Do-Mar to near Hiram, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglasville, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Mount Zion, Waco, Bowdon Junction, Hannah, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Abilene, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Treasure Lake and New Georgia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sedona and Oak Creek, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sedona, Village At Oak Creek and Red Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Brantley County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waverly, or 9 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waverly and Tarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Franklin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin; Huntingdon; Juniata; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 625 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Spring State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newville, Honey Grove, Spruce Hill, Rockhill Furnace, East Waterford, Bloserville, Roxbury, Perulack, Big Spring State Park, Doylesburg, Colonel Denning State Park and Willow Hill. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 185 to 216. Interstate 81 from mile markers 36 to 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Lick, or 8 miles southeast of Homer City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick, New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Armagh, Lucerne Mines, Brush Vly, and Yellow Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Broome County in central New York Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rome to near Herrickville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orwell, Rome, Le Raysville, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Warren Center, Vestal Center, Brackney, Herrickville and Brushville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Lewis County in northern West Virginia Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jackson Mill, or 8 miles northwest of Weston, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Weston, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Enterprise, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Camden, Avon, Wolf Summit, Wallace and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 86 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 63 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Morton, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Morton; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Southwestern Burleigh County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Morton County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Fish Creek Dam, or 14 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Anthony around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cannon Ball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...CENTRAL GREENE AND WESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 752 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredericktown-Millsboro, or 11 miles northeast of Waynesburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, California, Masontown, Bentleyville, Brownsville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Isabella, Ellsworth, Rogersville, and West Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Palmetto to near Breaux Bridge to Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Port Barre, Henderson, Washington, Grand Coteau, Loreauville, Cankton and Lydia. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 97 and 118. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Warren GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON, BUTLER, NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT, WARREN AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH NOON EDT At 1112 AM EDT, A gust front line was located along a line extending from Kettering to 8 miles north of Harrison, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Winds will occur ahead of precipitation. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Wilmington, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Reading and Montgomery. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 56. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Tejon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA...EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 756 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blairsville, or 7 miles southwest of Homer City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Homer City, Blairsville, Derry, Black Lick, West Lebanon, New Florence, New Alexandria, Seward, Bolivar, Armagh, Lucerne Mines, and Jacksonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Saginaw, Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Saginaw; Shiawassee The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan Northwestern Livingston County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ithaca to near Elsie to near Edgemont Park to near Potterville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Laingsburg and Marion Springs around 1125 PM EDT. Owosso and Henderson around 1130 PM EDT. Chesaning, Perry, St. Charles, Corunna, Morrice and Oakley around 1135 PM EDT. New Lothrop, Bancroft and Lennon around 1145 PM EDT. Fowlerville, Cohoctah, Byron and Oak Grove around 1150 PM EDT. Howell around 1200 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Parkers Corners, Juddville, Fenmore, Layton Corners, Bennington, Conway Township, Shaftsburg, Carland and Vernon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

