Public Safety

Nóra Quoirin death: Parents settle lawsuit over Facebook posts

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a teenager found dead in Malaysia after vanishing during a family holiday have settled a case against Facebook. Nóra Quoirin, from south-west London, was found dead in August 2019, nine days after going missing. Sebastian and Maebh Quoirin had initiated proceedings over social media posts...

