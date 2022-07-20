ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Immortality pill rejected by two thirds of Americans, study finds

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Who wants to live forever? Not most people, it turns out.

A new study has found that the majority of Americans would choose not to take a pill that would make them immortal.

Roughly 900 people were asked whether they’d take a pill which would allow them to live forever at their current age.

According to research published in the Journal of Aging Studies, only around 33 per cent of the people surveyed said yes.

Around 42 per cent said they wouldn’t take the pill, while 25 per cent said they weren’t sure.

Interestingly, as PsychNewsDaily states, the people fell into three separate age categories, but all voted in a similar way.

There were young people between the ages of 18 and 29, as well as seniors with an average age of 72 and an older bracket with an average age of 88 who all took part.

The figures were consistent across the three groups, but they did have differing opinions on which age they’d ideally be frozen at – with the 88-year-olds, perhaps understandably, stating they’d like to be frozen at a younger age than they were.

It’s not the only time that talk of immortality has made headlines over recent times.

People on TikTok were previously left freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge.

Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, scared people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality – a theory known as quantum immortality.

In that alternate reality, we exist without the memories of the world we lived in prior, except for some details that don’t seem right.

Comments / 249

Hawa-ee
3d ago

I would never want to take a pill like that. With the way this world is headed and how people are living these days? I refuse to live in the Apocalypse or Armagedon. I will live the rest of my human life as is, until God says its time.

Reply(29)
87
Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

If it was available in my 40s definitely- old enough and experience to deal with most things that came my way but still young enough no age related ailments yet - best decade of my life

Reply(5)
28
XSoCal
3d ago

I've been dealing with neuropathy and chronic pain for over 25 years and I'm now 64 and disabled. I don't want to live one day past my destination.

Reply
26
