Michigan State

Woman tries to sue date for $10k after he fails to show up​

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2RkE_0gm36kEY00

A woman is trying to sue her date $10k for standing her up - what an icon.

QaShontae Short, who lives in Michigan, filed the suit against Richard Jordan in 2020 for what she claimed was intentionally inflicting emotional distress on her.

Short said Jordan did not turn up and left on her mother's birthday when her mother had just passed away she claimed his actions deliberately hurt her.

But Jordan said he thought the case was a waste of the judge’s time.

"To be honest with you sir, I thought this was just gonna be thrown out. We had a date, one date, and nothing else after that, and now I'm being sued for $10,000. I think this is a waste of your time," he told the judge.

Next Short got into an argument with Judge Marable over the nature of the case. "It should not have been filed in district course if you want intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the judge said before ordering the case to be moved to a circuit court.

Short now has 56 days to pay the costs for a transfer or the case will be dismissed.

If it isn't, men will think twice before they stand up their dates.

Comments / 11

dude
3d ago

If he didn’t show he did you a favor. Do you really want to date that guy? But during him? You don’t want to be that girl, do you?

Reply(5)
3
Kody Roy
3d ago

Bet he is thankful he missed that crazy train......

Reply(1)
12
