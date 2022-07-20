ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMiRS_0gm36iT600
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people… Read More

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said.

Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.

Ison blamed the timing error on misreading his notes during the news conference.

Sapirman continued shooting people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood.

Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Ison has said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.”

The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices identified the slain victims as a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis.

A woman shot in the leg and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel to her back were wounded in the attack, police have said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

ISP: 6 injured in motorcycle crash on I-70 during ‘Patriot Freedom Ride’

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured and two more are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-70 that occurred during an organized ride, police said. The accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side, involved a total of four motorcycles and injured six people, Indiana State Police confirmed. Two of those people were “seriously injured”.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Johnson County, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Seymour, IN
Johnson County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people are facing charges for their roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Keith Jones, also known as "Kebyo," was the alleged leader of the organization that intended on distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents say 56-year-old Kevin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis. Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to do in Greenwood, Indiana

If you’re visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You’ll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

Docs: Carmel husband of day care owner charged with child molestation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation initiated by the Carmel Police Department in March has resulted in the charging of a Carmel man for child molestation. According to Hamilton County court documents, David Abshire, 65, is the husband of a woman who owns and operates an in-home day care for children in Carmel. There, police say in court documents, Abshire abused a girl, who is now 4 years old, reportedly “100 times” over the course of several months beginning before last August.
CARMEL, IN
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
GREENWOOD, IN
103GBF

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man dead after Jackson County crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash on I-65 in northern Jackson County. According to the Indiana State Police, a car driven by Jacob T. Peelman, 19, from Indianapolis, was driving southbound on I-65, entering the exit ramp to enter State Road 11 on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy