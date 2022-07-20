Candlelight vigil held in honor of Haley Weikle
Hinton WV (Hinton News) - A candlelight vigil took place in Hinton on Tuesday, July 19. As sunlight lit Hinton with a soft glow, a reverent hush spread throughout the gathered crowd to honor the memory of four-year-old Haley Weikle, whose life was tragically taken earlier this month. Summers County REACHH organized the event. Speakers included Senator Stephen Baldwin, REACHH Director Doris Selko, Sheriff Justin Faris and Library Director Austin Persinger. Young Haley lost her life on July 12, 2022. Police responded to a 911 call that morning and found Haley deceased. According to the criminal complaint filed by investigating officers, the small child's mother allegedly claimed her husband, the child's father, had killed the girl. Both parents are in Southern Regional Jail facing murder charges. RELATED: Two Arrested in Summers County on Murder Charges The senseless tragedy left the entire community reeling. None more so than the first responders who were called to the scene that fateful morning, Haley's family, friends and all who knew her. This vigil served as a first step toward healing. Doris Selko opened the ceremony. At one point in her speech, Selko said, "Each and every one of us here tonight has felt the loss. It's ripped at our hearts and hurt our very souls." She continued, "Many of us have children Haley's age or, in my case, grandchildren. Now we see them in a different light. We see how quickly they can be taken from us." Next, Senator Stephen Baldwin took the podium to pray. Baldwin's eloquent words flowed over the crowd as each individual lowered their head. During his prayer, Baldwin said, "We are angry. We are confused. We are upset. That such a precious child could endure such a thing." He also said, "May we find ways to honor her by protecting children who are facing similar circumstances." Sheriff Faris was next to speak. He began by thanking Felisha Hartwell with REACHH for organizing the event and the County Commission for approving the use of the Memorial Building steps. Faris heartbreakingly spoke about the feelings that ensued as he, his team and the State Police headed to the scene after the first arriving deputy called for help. He said, "As I was driving, I was praying and praying that we were wrong, that it wasn't what we thought it was." Before closing, Faris read the policeman's prayer. Additionally, local singer Barbara Trivitt lent her voice to honor Haley by singing Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy. Library Director Austin Persinger read the heart-wrenching poem Hymn for the Hurting by Amanda Gorman. While the vigil does not erase the cruel reality of this horrible tragedy, the community of Summers County came together for an evening to lend support and comfort, to begin healing. If you suspect a child is in danger, contact local police or Child Protective Services as soon as possible.
