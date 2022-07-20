ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Candlelight vigil held in honor of Haley Weikle

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMY88_0gm36ghe00

Hinton WV (Hinton News) - A candlelight vigil took place in Hinton on Tuesday, July 19. As sunlight lit Hinton with a soft glow, a reverent hush spread throughout the gathered crowd to honor the memory of four-year-old Haley Weikle, whose life was tragically taken earlier this month. Summers County REACHH organized the event. Speakers included Senator Stephen Baldwin, REACHH Director Doris Selko, Sheriff Justin Faris and Library Director Austin Persinger. Young Haley lost her life on July 12, 2022. Police responded to a 911 call that morning and found Haley deceased. According to the criminal complaint filed by investigating officers, the small child's mother allegedly claimed her husband, the child's father, had killed the girl. Both parents are in Southern Regional Jail facing murder charges.
RELATED: Two Arrested in Summers County on Murder Charges The senseless tragedy left the entire community reeling. None more so than the first responders who were called to the scene that fateful morning, Haley's family, friends and all who knew her. This vigil served as a first step toward healing. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424X6g_0gm36ghe00 Doris Selko opened the ceremony. At one point in her speech, Selko said, "Each and every one of us here tonight has felt the loss. It's ripped at our hearts and hurt our very souls." She continued, "Many of us have children Haley's age or, in my case, grandchildren. Now we see them in a different light. We see how quickly they can be taken from us." Next, Senator Stephen Baldwin took the podium to pray. Baldwin's eloquent words flowed over the crowd as each individual lowered their head. During his prayer, Baldwin said, "We are angry. We are confused. We are upset. That such a precious child could endure such a thing." He also said, "May we find ways to honor her by protecting children who are facing similar circumstances." Sheriff Faris was next to speak. He began by thanking Felisha Hartwell with REACHH for organizing the event and the County Commission for approving the use of the Memorial Building steps. Faris heartbreakingly spoke about the feelings that ensued as he, his team and the State Police headed to the scene after the first arriving deputy called for help. He said, "As I was driving, I was praying and praying that we were wrong, that it wasn't what we thought it was." Before closing, Faris read the policeman's prayer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9x7n_0gm36ghe00 Additionally, local singer Barbara Trivitt lent her voice to honor Haley by singing Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy. Library Director Austin Persinger read the heart-wrenching poem Hymn for the Hurting by Amanda Gorman. While the vigil does not erase the cruel reality of this horrible tragedy, the community of Summers County came together for an evening to lend support and comfort, to begin healing. If you suspect a child is in danger, contact local police or Child Protective Services as soon as possible.

The post Candlelight vigil held in honor of Haley Weikle appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Cold Case Files: Kanawha County mother of three, Melanie Metheny, now missing 16 years

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Melanie Metheny's disappearance is nowhere closer to being solved today than it was 16 years ago. Her story is one of the most recognized and talked about cold cases in Kanawha County, but even with all of the attention it's received since she first went missing, her family and investigators are still left with more questions than answers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, 80

HUMPHREY Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, age 80, of Pence Springs, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, WV. Born January 16, 1942 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late James “Jim” and Margaret Gormley Tolley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in […] The post Obituary: Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, 80 appeared first on The Hinton News.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
Metro News

Man dead in Kanawha County wreck

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, lost control of his vehicle in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies said Wilson...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summers County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Summers County, WV
Hinton, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Hinton, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in Charleston crash that killed 2

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

More than 3 dozen defendants indicted by Kanawha County grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday. Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge. Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Rusty Weikle and his wife Rebekah Weikle were charged with murder, child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death, and conspiracy in connection to the death of their daughter, Haley Weikle.
WVNS

Beckley building recognized as historic landmark

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker. The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.  Things were different back then. Most of the crimes […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Amanda Gorman
WVNS

Raleigh County finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year Award

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged in Sissonville fire, shooting indicted

KANAWA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with attempted murder was indicted in Kanawha County Court. A grand jury indicted Robert Michael Layne, 31, of Sissonville, on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Wanton Endangerment, and First Degree Arson. The charges stem […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WVNS

City of Hinton seeks new police building

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– In June, the chief of the Hinton Police Department spotted a large sinkhole in the headquarters parking lot. Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows said Friday that the city must now find a new headquarters, hopefully by the fall. Erosion, due to rain, has led the top of the hole to widen. On […]
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Dear Abby 7-22-22

HALF-CENTURY OF FRIENDSHIP ENDS ABRUPTLY OVER NEW BEAU DEAR ABBY: For 50 years, I had a close career and personal friend I'll call "Ellen." She has been married a long time, but I know she and her husband have had some rocky patches. Ellen was with me through the tragic loss of my son and, six weeks later, my very ill husband. I couldn't have gotten through it without her. After being alone for 17 years, I met a man in the construction trade. He has his own business and is a fine, intelligent, kind, considerate man. He took care of his...
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Candlelight Vigil#Violent Crime#Reachh#Library
Lootpress

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Artie Ray Warwick, Jr., 53, of Beckley, was sentenced today to nine years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents and...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Child airlifted from scene of vehicle accident on Rt 19

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile was transported Wednesday morning by AirEvac from the scene of a Route 19 vehicle accident which remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to reports from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, first responders received notification of a two-car motor...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

‘Logistical issues’ reason for Kanawha County deputies not being featured on premiere of law enforcement reality show

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated for clarity. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be on the premiere, but they will let everyone know when they plan to be on the show. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to, “last minute logistical issues,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Schools provides activities for students at local parks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Schools are known to be the staples of communities- and it’s important they remain active in them. In Mercer County, schools are providing students the chance to continue to learn with fun activities. This is a part of the school system’s community outreach program. How it works is buses travel throughout the county […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woman pleads guilty to drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty to distributing a quantity of heroin. Athena Grizzle, 37 admitted to selling a quantity of heroin to an undercover cop on October 15, 2020 at a Shady Spring residence where she was staying. The West Virginia State Police Forensic...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley gets dedicated remote workspace

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Beckley today, July 20, 2022, for a workspace dedicated entirely to remote workers. The event welcomed five remote workers into the space at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.The remote workspace was created for several reasons, one of which was to try to attract new talent […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
922
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy