Candlelight vigil held in honor of Haley Weikle

HALF-CENTURY OF FRIENDSHIP ENDS ABRUPTLY OVER NEW BEAU DEAR ABBY: For 50 years, I had a close career and personal friend I'll call "Ellen." She has been married a long time, but I know she and her husband have had some rocky patches. Ellen was with me through the tragic loss of my son and, six weeks later, my very ill husband. I couldn't have gotten through it without her. After being alone for 17 years, I met a man in the construction trade. He has his own business and is a fine, intelligent, kind, considerate man. He took care of his...

HINTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO