McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!

Shutterstock

McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu.

According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.

Now we’re pretty sure you’re all curious about the menu. The company shared, “Let’s be honest. The best part of summer is the food. So, we’re hooking you up with offers on some of your fave menu items—like the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets® and World Famous Fries®. And with the weather heating up, we’re dishing out deals on two menu hacks with peak summertime vibes—an Apple Pie McFlurry® and a McFlurry® Sandwich—which fans can build themselves.” Sounds amazing!

As reported by The Street, “A McFlurry® Sandwich is created by taking the frozen treat and putting it between two chocolate chip cookies. An Apple Pie McFlurry® is literally a McDonald’s Apple Pie blended into a McFlurry.” Yum!

Additionally, McDonald’s mentioned, “Every Sunday, we’re giving you front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible musicians, including BIBI, Omar Apollo, blackbear and our headliner, Kid Cudi.” They also informed the public that they’ll be releasing “limited-edition merch collabs, dropping for purchase every Thursday starting with Free & Easy, followed by Ma®ket, innisfree, and Kid Cudi.”

With only a few days to go before the month ends, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this fun-filled event. For more details on Camp McDonald’s, click here.