It was a banner season for many high school athletic programs in the Herald’s coverage area. Listed are the top team and individual accomplishments, in chronological order. The South Side girls repeated as Nassau Class II cross-country champs. In muddy and slippery conditions at Bethpage State Park Oct. 30, South Side had three of the top five finishers and out-legged Calhoun and Manhasset by a considerable margin. Junior Cameron Coletti finished one second under 20 minutes to pace the Cyclones. She was second overall. Freshman Lara Jewett was fourth, and sophomore Claire Bohan finished fifth. Sophomores Kelsie Reinholdt and Morgan McKenna completed its top five.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO