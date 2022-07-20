ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

By Jan Cortes
Medical Daily
Medical Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA...

www.medicaldaily.com

Comments / 7

JAMFAM
3d ago

And by the time they are made, Omicron will have mutated into another version, and the shots still won't work.

Reply
9
Related
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mice#Yale University#Covid#Ba#Nature Communications#Yale School Of Medicine#Pfizer Biontech
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Medical Daily

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Medical Daily is dedicated to covering health and science news that matters most to our generation. We cover a wide range of stories, but ultimately we are driven by two core values: first, to contribute to our readers’ understanding of what is a very complex and constantly changing field of information, and second, to keep in mind the ultimate “smell test” —we want our stories to be the kind of things you talk about at a bar with your friends. Medical Daily determines coverage based on relevance, clinical significance, and editorial integrity. We give no priority to commercial considerations, and will always clearly distinguish between factual content, commentary, and opinions to avoid misleading readers with institutional propaganda and speculation.

 https://www.medicaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy