Chris Pratt’s ripped abs in shirtless selfie overshadowed by son’s sweet message

By Johnny Lopez
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Chris Pratt’s impressive physique is no match for his son’s adorable note.

The 43-year-old actor had his recent thirst trap completely overshadowed by a message left by his 9-year-old son, Jack.

In the shirtless selfie, Pratt flaunted his jacked muscles and six-pack abs while standing in a mirror in what appears to be his trailer while filming Amazon series “The Terminal List.” While exposing his hard work in the gym, Pratt also showed off a fake injury on his chest.

The actor capitalized on the fake blood and real abdominals by including the caption, “Looking cut.”

If you can get past the sight of the scantily clad “Jurassic World Dominion” star, a sticky note can be seen placed on the mirror that states, “"See ya at 8:00 ish" and signed with Jack’s name and a heart. Swoon.

Pratt’s friends and family were equally taken by his son’s precious message.

“See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo,” wrote Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“The note from Jack ❤️,” added the account for Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s The Sunday Paper.

While former “The Bachelorette” star Graham Bunn was more focused on Pratt’s musculature and commented,”OK BEAST #yoked.”

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. After marrying in 2009, the couple finalized their divorce in 2018.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star went on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. The couple share 2 daughters, Lyla Marie, 22 months, and Eloise, 1 month.

To catch more of Pratt’s buff body, stream all 10 episodes of “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime now.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

