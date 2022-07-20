ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What’s the latest on Kentucky’s 2022-23 basketball schedule? Here’s what we know.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A trip to the Bahamas, a non-conference slate loaded with big-time opponents and a stacked Southeastern Conference should provide plenty of excitement for a 2022-23 Kentucky basketball season that is still a few months away from its official start.

And the Wildcats’ schedule for the upcoming campaign is still a work in progress.

There is quite a bit that we do already know about UK’s lineup of games, however, and John Calipari’s 14th season as the program’s head coach will be packed with premier opponents and the annual sky-high expectations .

Here’s a look at how things stand.

Kentucky’s preseason

UK’s run-up to the season will be a little busier than usual, thanks to the once-every-four-years visit to the Bahamas next month, a chance for Kentucky fans to get a sneak peek at the Cats.

The Bahamas trip : UK will play four games at the Baha Mar Convention Center on Aug. 10-14, and the matchups are set: Aug 10 vs. the Dominican Republic U22 national team; Aug. 11 vs. Monterrey Tech (Mexico); Aug. 13 vs. Carleton University (Canada); and Aug. 14 vs. the Bahamas national team. UK announced Wednesday that the first two games will be played at 7 p.m. with the Aug 13 game at 6 p.m. and the Aug. 14 finale set for noon. All four games will be on SEC Network . Radio and streaming will also be available on WLAP-630, its statewide affiliates, and UKAthletics.com.

Big Blue Madness : Calipari tweeted Monday that “unless there is some sort of road block” the Madness campout will return this fall for the first time since 2019. The Herald-Leader was told this week that details on the time and location for that event are still being worked out. The exact date for Madness has not been announced, but it will be on a Friday night in mid-October. Expect the annual Blue-White scrimmage to take place the following week.

UK’s non-conference schedule

So far, the only games that Kentucky has officially announced are the matchups with Michigan State, Michigan, UCLA and Kansas, but others have been confirmed. (A game against Notre Dame is currently on the UK schedule, but that one will not be happening this season). Expect more announcements with new game dates to trickle out in the coming weeks.

For now, here’s the non-conference slate …

Nov. 15 vs. Michigan State in Indianapolis : The Champions Classic returns to Indy, and the annual showcase will take place a week later than usual so as not to conflict with Election Day on Nov. 8. Kentucky will play the Spartans, who are No. 25 in the latest college basketball preseason rankings from CBS Sports . Duke and Kansas will play in the other game.

Because of the later-than-usual date of the Champions Classic this year, it will not serve as the season opener. The Herald-Leader was told that UK will play at least one regular-season game before the matchup with Michigan State, so stay tuned for that announcement. Tickets for the Champions Classic are not yet on sale, but fans can sign up for alerts at ESPNEvents.com .

Nov. 18 vs. North Florida : This one isn’t official, but it’s happening. Kentucky defeated North Florida 86-52 in Rupp Arena last November, and the Ospreys ended up with an 11-20 record and a 7-9 mark in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Nov. 29 vs. Bellarmine : The Cats and the Knights meet for the first time. Bellarmine won the Atlantic Sun Tournament last season but was ineligible for the NCAA Tournament since the program is still transitioning to Division I status. Scotty Davenport’s bunch has been impressive so far, and they’re clearly not afraid of competition. Bellarmine’s non-conference schedule also includes trips to U of L, Clemson, Duke and UCLA (with that game in Los Angeles coming just two days before the Knights play in Rupp).

Dec. 4 vs Michigan in London : The international trip that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is back on, and tickets for the event in England are already on sale. This will be just the third meeting between Kentucky and Michigan in the past 50 years, with the Cats winning an Elite Eight game in 2014 and the Wolverines taking a Final Four game in 1993. Michigan is No. 19 in the preseason rankings from CBS Sports.

Dec. 17 vs. UCLA in New York : The CBS Sports Classic heads to Madison Square Garden, which should be home to a marquee matchup. Kentucky is No. 4 in the CBS Sports preseason rankings, while UCLA is No. 10 on that list and projected as a 2 seed in the early Bracketology from ESPN .

Dec. 31 vs. Louisville : The tip-off time and TV info is TBA, but the Cats and Cards will battle in Rupp Arena on New Year’s Eve. It’ll be the return to Rupp for longtime UK assistant coach Kenny Payne, who is entering his first season in charge of Louisville’s program. U of L is not projected as an NCAA Tournament team this season, but this will obviously be a spectacle no matter what the Vegas spread says.

Jan. 28: vs. Kansas : Kentucky gets a home game for the latest installment of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and the Cats will welcome the reigning NCAA champions to Rupp after traveling to Lawrence — and beating Kansas by 18 points — last season. The Jayhawks are No. 8 in the preseason CBS rankings.

What else? Obviously, there will be a few more games added to this non-conference schedule. Expect those plans to be finalized and announced in the next few weeks. The Herald-Leader was told this week that no additional road or neutral-site games are expected for the 2022-23 season. That means the first trip on the Southeastern Conference slate will serve as UK’s first true road game of the season.

Cats in the SEC

The matchups for the 2022-23 SEC basketball season have been announced, though the actual dates for these games are typically not revealed until mid-September. The league and its TV partners will work out who plays when. In the meantime, here are UK’s matchups …

SEC home games : Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The CBS Top 25 rankings for 2022-23 include five SEC teams other than Kentucky, and the Cats will get to play four of those in Rupp Arena this season. Those teams are Arkansas (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 9), Auburn (No. 13) and Texas A&M (No. 18). (ESPN’s Bracketology also projects Florida as a 10 seed, giving the league seven NCAA Tournament bids).

SEC road games : Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Alabama is No. 21 in the CBS rankings, with Arkansas and Tennessee looking like the two other toughest road games on the SEC slate for the Cats this season.

The 2022-23 postseason

And looking ahead to March …

SEC Tournament : The league tournament returns to Nashville this season, with the dates set for March 8-12. This will be the first of eight consecutive years that the SEC Tournament is slated to be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

NCAA Tournament : The best path for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament would include stops in Columbus, Ohio, for the first two rounds, Louisville for the regional, and then the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston. The eight opening-round sites for the 2023 tournament are Columbus, Birmingham, Greensboro, Orlando, Albany, Des Moines, Denver and Sacramento. The regional sites will be Madison Square Garden in New York (East), the Yum Center in Louisville (South), the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City (Midwest) and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (West). The Final Four in Houston will be played April 1 and 3.

Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 12.

Kenny Payne spends most of Friday at the Nike Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, S.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was seemingly on the move Friday night. But before he headed out, Payne spent most of the third day of the NCAA evaluation period evaluating prospects at the Nike Peach Jam. Payne was around until late afternoon and then was not spotted anywhere else on Friday night.
Louisville transfer Ahlana Smith ready to lead under Sam Purcell

This past year was a good one for Ahlana Smith at Louisville. The veteran point guard played 12.1 minutes a game and in 32 contests last year to help the Cardinals make it to the Final Four and she made a lot of great memories with Louisville. But after the Final Four, she was searching for a new opportunity for her final year in college.
Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
3 arrested after a suspect holds others at gunpoint during a KY drug bust, officials say

Three suspects are in custody after an attempted drug bust went wrong in Laurel County Monday morning. Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday morning with three individuals inside who were a part of a drug investigation. The driver of the vehicle did not cooperate and hit a deputy's vehicle twice.
Man gets 18-year prison sentence after admitting guilt in shooting at Lexington cookout

A man charged with murder and other offenses has pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced for a deadly shooting that took place on West Sixth Street in April 2019. Damarcus Jones, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and seven years for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Judge Julie Goodman handed down the sentence in Fayette Circuit Court Tuesday morning. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Jones' total prison time will be 18 years, according to court records.
Lexington man, woman killed in crash on Delong Road, police say

A man and a woman from Lexington died Wednesday night after being in a serious car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. The crash happened on Delong Road near Colliver Lane just after 9 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office. It was a single-vehicle collision, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department.
2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
Four Lexington residents have been arrested and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting a record drug seizure after an incident at a local gas station. Following a two-day investigation, local and federal officials seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 4 pounds of cocaine, various amounts of fentanyl and heroin, and three guns, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
See where Kentucky was picked to finish by voters at SEC Football Media Days

Kentucky was picked to finish second behind Georgia in the SEC East in a poll of media that attended SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta. Georgia received 172 first-place votes to win the East, followed by Kentucky with four first-place votes and South Carolina with three. Tennessee received one first-place vote. In the 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, Georgia had 1,254 points, compared to 932 for Kentucky and 929 for Tennessee.
Southeastern Conference
Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn't determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
