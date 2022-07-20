Major Kentucky basketball target in town Wednesday. And the top UK recruiting links.

Five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is scheduled to begin his official visit to Kentucky on Wednesday, and the Wildcats have been trending heavily for the highly touted basketball recruit.

Onyenso — a 7-footer from Nigeria — plays for Putnam Science Academy (Conn.), the same program that featured Hamidou Diallo before he came to UK. Currently, Onyenso is the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2023 class, but there’s an expectation in recruiting circles that he will ultimately move to the 2022 class and be on a college campus for good this season. If he does pick Kentucky, the star center won’t come in with an immediate expectation of playing time — with national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back for the Wildcats — and could redshirt the 2022-23 season before beginning his college career next year.

A total of six picks have been placed on Onyenso’s 247Sports Crystal Ball and other prediction pages over the past month, all of them in favor of Kentucky. Analysts who cover recruiting nationally for 247, Rivals.com and On3.com have all placed pro-UK picks in recent weeks. Onyenso took an official visit to Oklahoma State late last month and is expected to be on Oklahoma’s campus this coming weekend, but UK is the clear favorite going into Wednesday’s visit.

