Richmond County, GA

Copper foil manufacturer, Denkai America, to bring new manufacturing facility to Richmond County

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Denkai America, the only North American manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited (ED) copper foil used in printed electronics, will locate its new manufacturing facility and North American Headquarters in Richmond County.

The company’s initial investment will be $150 million to establish an ED copper foil production facility, with a focus on electric vehicle (EV) battery foil, on a 115-acre site, with a goal to invest a total of $430 million and create 250 new jobs over the next five years.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2022 as the first part of a three-phase investment, and the facility will be fully operational by December 2024.

The company will be hiring for skilled industrial technicians, production managers, and engineers.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply at the company's hiring portal.

The Development Authority of Augusta, Georgia, is excited to welcome Denkai America and its North American Headquarters to the Augusta Corporate Park. We know they will be a great corporate citizen and bring high-skilled jobs to the growing list of companies that call Augusta and the Augusta Corporate Park home. We look forward to the great jobs and investment that they will bring to Augusta. We also would like to thank the Augusta Commission and the Augusta Utilities Department for their support and hard work to make this happen.

Steven Kendrick, Chairman of the Augusta Economic Development Authority
