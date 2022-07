Microsoft is testing a task overflow bar in Windows 11 that works much like the stacks feature in MacOS. The feature is now available in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163, which rolled out to the Dev Channel on Thursday. The overflow makes it so that when you have more apps open than can fit in the taskbar, they are stored in their own section, which can be accessed via an ellipses icon (…) on the bottom-right section of the screen. You can click the icon to view, access, or close the still-running apps that no longer fit on the crowded taskbar.

