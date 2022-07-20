ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Madden 23 Ratings: Falcons WR Drake London Too Low?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFx5b_0gm32Pn100

The Falcons rookie was the first wide receiver drafted this year.

When Madden is released every year, rookies often start out with a low rating that might not exactly resemble their talents.

Last year, tight end Kyle Pitts had the highest rating of any rookie with an 81 overall. Now, he finds himself a few points higher after proving himself in his rookie season.

That's exactly what Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London will have to do after receiving a rating of 75, tied for 3rd-best on his own team.

That seems low for a player projected to be the top wideout in the offense, but London has the same amount of games played in the NFL as the majority of America ... zero.

While London's initial ratings are probably something he isn't pleased with, he'll have every opportunity to drive those numbers up in his rookie season.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons wide receiver rankings ...

Overall

Calvin Ridley: 86

Bryan Edwards: 77

Auden Tate: 75

Drake London: 75

Damiere Byrd: 74

Olamide Zaccheaus: 70

Cameron Batson: 69

Geronimo Allison: 69

KhaDarel Hodge: 69

Frank Darby: 64

Speed

Calvin Ridley: 93

Damiere Byrd: 93

Cameron Batson: 92

Bryan Edwards: 89

Olamide Zaccheaus: 89

Frank Darby: 88

Drake London: 88

KhaDarel Hodge: 87

Geronimo Allison: 86

Auden Tate: 85

Acceleration

Calvin Ridley: 94

Drake London: 92

Damiere Byrd: 92

Olamide Zaccheaus: 91

Cameron Batson: 91

Bryan Edwards: 90

KhaDarel Hodge: 90

Frank Darby: 90

Auden Tate: 86

Geronimo Allison: 85

Agility

Calvin Ridley: 94

Damiere Byrd: 92

Cameron Batson: 91

Drake London: 88

Bryan Edwards: 86

Olamide Zaccheaus: 86

KhaDarel Hodge: 85

Frank Darby: 83

Geronimo Allison: 82

Auden Tate: 78

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA. Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it. Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Names His NFL "Sleeper" Team

The 2022 NFL season sits just under two months away, which means it's prediction time for analysts. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III handed out one of his predictions for the season. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are being slept on. "We are SLEEPING on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Khadarel#Auden
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard's 'Sleeper' Team

Every once and a while, an unexpected college football program sneaks its way into College Football Playoff contention. During Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard named his "sleeper team" ahead of the 2022 season. "I like the Miami Hurricanes," Howard said. "I believe that the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Chris Harris says five teams have shown interest in signing him

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. remains a free agent with all NFL training camps set to open next week. The 11-year veteran hopes to have a new home no later than mid-August. “Man, we’re definitely heating up,” Harris said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just taking my time and waiting to see what’s going to be the best fit for me. I’ve still got a little time, and I’m just waiting to make sure I pick the right team. Definitely looking for a contender.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers player ratings for 'Madden NFL 23'

Want to know good the Green Bay Packers will be in the new “Madden NFL 23” video game from EA Sports?. Overall, the Packers are 88 overall, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the third-best in the game. Matt LaFleur’s team has the third-best defense (87) and sixth-best offense (86). However, the Packers have the game’s worst special teams (68).
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears 2023 Madden team rating is out

The Madden ratings are officially out. We've gone through all the positions but here is the official team rating for the 2023 Chicago Bears. The Bears' overall rating ranks them the 26th best team in the league. Offensively, they're ranked 31st, defensively 28th and special teams 20th. These ratings don't...
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle Seahawks

After finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, the Seattle Seahawks went into full rebuilding mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and after watching LB Barry Wagner sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy