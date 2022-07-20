ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Siesta Key Breeze free bus service hits milestone: 1 million riders

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Sarasota County Area Transit’s (SCAT) Siesta Key Breeze Trolley recently carried its 1 millionth rider, a milestone for the free service that was launched in 2017.

Traveling between Turtle Beach and Siesta Key Village, the trolley serves residents and visitors year-round. It helps to alleviate some of the traffic congestion on the island by providing easy access to the many amenities, including award-winning Siesta Beach Park, in both a fun and convenient way.

“Reaching 1 million riders is evidence of the trolley’s success,” SCAT Director Jane Grogg said. “Our goal is to continually provide innovative solutions for travel, and we’re looking forward to serving another million riders on the trolley.”

For the past six months, the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley route has seen the highest ridership of all SCAT services.

The open-air vehicles work in conjunction with the SCAT bus routes and their OnDemand service, offering many options to explore one of Florida’s most popular tourist destinations.

The trolley service runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year. On weekends, the service is extended until midnight. North of Stickney Point the trolley stops at bus stops; South of Stickney Point, it stops when flagged. You can download an app from Google and Apple Play Stores to show you where the trolley is located.

To learn more about the Siesta Key Breeze and other SCAT information call 311 or visit scgov.net.

Submitted by Drew Winchester

