Pufferbilly Days chugs into Boone the first weekend in August for its 45th year

Now in its 45th year, Pufferbilly Days will take place in Boone Aug. 5-7, mainly in the downtown area.

The festival traditionally had been held following Labor Day but was moved to early August in 2021 for less competition with the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals.

“Our steering committee spent a lot of time thinking about the date change and we felt it was the better fit for people coming to Boone,” said Pufferbilly Days coordinator Laura Bade.

Bade, who also serves as communications and events director with the Boone County Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber and City of Boone are the primary sponsors this year. Additional sponsorship helps to make it a largely free festival for people to attend.

“Besides shopping and purchasing food, there is no charge,” she said. “All of our entertainment is free, including the main stage, which I think is a big piece of the festival. We also have a lot of activities scheduled for Saturday afternoon after the parade.”

The parade will take place on Aug. 6 starting at 9:30 a.m. moving west on Hancock Drive, north on Story Street and west on Eighth Street.

You can register online to participate in the parade now through July 28 through the Chamber. The parade will be limited to 100 entries.

Bade noted that a major highlight of Pufferbilly Days each year is the Classic Car Show, which will take place Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. along Story Street from Sixth to Ninth Streets.

“We encourage businesses to stay open late on Friday evening,” she said.

This year’s Pufferbilly Days theme — “Let the Good Times Roll” — and logo were created by Boone-based artist Alexis Gill.

“She did a retro 80s-inspired logo — merging that with the hopeful creation of new memories for people attending this year,” Bade said. “Originally, Pufferbilly Days was created in honor of Boone’s train heritage and to boost the downtown business community. We’re doing that now: focusing on bringing people into the downtown whether you live in Boone or have never been here — creating opportunities for people to come and shop and be entertained and bring their families.”

New this year will be a Model Train Display & Swap Meet at the Boone County Fairgrounds Commercial Building, aimed at people of all ages.

Bade said that the new Mullet and Mustache Contest, held on the main stage Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m., is intended to be “lighthearted.”

The Boone-based Justin Elliott Band will hit the main stage Aug. 5 starting at 7:30 p.m. The band is a blend of Southern Rock and country.

The Waukee-based Jimmy the Weasel combines rhythm and blues, soul, and vintage rock ‘n’ roll and will perform on the main stage Aug. 6 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Youth are encouraged to sign up for the annual Spelling Bee on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. Advanced registration is available, along with walk-up registrations before the event. It is hosted by Delta Kappa Gamma International and sponsored by Boone, Iowa Rotary Club.

Volunteers are always needed. Sign-up is available on the Pufferbilly Days website. For more information, Bade may be reached at: 515-432-3342 and laura@boonecountychamber.com.

“Bringing a plus one to volunteer is often a fun way to give back to your community, so sign up and bring a friend to volunteer,” she said.

For more information, visit: www.boonecountychamber.com/pufferbilly-days

Boone Pufferbilly Days schedule of events

Friday, August 5

Photo Contest, KWBG Window, 824 Keeler St.

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Food Court, east end of entertainment area

1 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Memorabilia and Info Booth, 9th Street by the chamber

1:30 p.m.: Fraser Excursion Train, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Beer Tent, west end of entertainment area

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Classic Car Show, Story Street from 6th-9th

5:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies, Main Stage

5:30 p.m.: Dinner Train (limited availability), Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

6 p.m.: Karaoke, Main Stage

6 p.m.: Bingo, Veterans Tent at 9th & Story

7:30 p.m.: Justin Elliott Band, Main Stage

Saturday, August 6

Photo Contest, KWBG Window, 824 Keeler St.

7:30 a.m.: 5k & 10k Run, starts at 6th & Story Streets

9:30 a.m.: Parade, west on Hancock Drive, north on Story Street, west on 8th Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Craft & Vendor Fair, Story Street from 6th-9th Streets

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Model Train Show & Swap Meet, Boone County Fairgrounds Commercial Building

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Electric Trolley Rides, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Memorabilia & Info Booth, 9th Street by Chamber

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Food Court, East end of Entertainment Area

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Beer Tent, West End of Entertainment Area

11 a.m.: Lunch Train (limited availability), Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, 8th Street between Allen and Story

12:30 p.m.: Mullet & Mustache Contest, Main Stage

1 p.m.: Spike Driving Contest, 10th and Story Streets

1 p.m.: Bags Tournament, next to Beer Tent

1 p.m.: Spelling Bee, Veterans Tent at 9th and Story Streets

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Kids Zone, Veterans Park at 9th and Story Streets

1:30 p.m.: Fraser Train, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

1:30 p.m.: Lip Sync Contest, Main Stage

2 p.m.: Pet Show, Greenspace at 8th and Story Streets

3 p.m.: Motorcycle Show Awards, Greenspace at 8th and Story Streets

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Happy Hour Tunes with Hawk & Jake, Main Stage

4 p.m.: Fraser Train, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

5:30 p.m.: Dinner Train (limited availability), Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

6 p.m.: Bingo, Veterans Tent at 9th and Story Streets

7:30 p.m.: Jimmy the Weasel, Main Stage

Sunday, August 7