Jacksonville single mother of six works two jobs as inflation rises

FLORIDA, USA — Kelly Flynn, CEO of A Woman's Choice, said her call center has seen a dramatic increase since the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade. "We have seen a significant increase," she said. "Since the decision was made, it seems, especially over the last couple of weeks, we're seeing more and more, I mean, at least five to 10 percent more, calls a day from surrounding states, Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas. So, we're definitely noticing an increase in our volume right now."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO