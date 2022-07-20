ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville single mother of six works two jobs as inflation rises

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Demetria Bell, paychecks from the...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 9

socks007
3d ago

Im sorry you chose to have 6 kids and you working 2 jobs for 6 kids isnt our problem you choosed that life Dont cry to us because you werent capable of putting on protection now you gonna blame inflation on why you cant take care of them. Go after the baby daddy if you want money

Reply
5
The wise Man
4d ago

I love kids too . But i knew i would not be financially stable enough to have six kids....so i didnt

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville pawn shops report more people pawning and selling belongings amid inflation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States inflation rate is at 9.1% right now, and more people are turning their belongings into local pawn shops to help make ends meet. Pawn Smart on Atlantic Blvd. in Arlington has seen as much as a 60% increase in people pawning and selling their items to help manage the cost of living for things like gas, rent, groceries, and utilities.”To get by week to week, they’re bringing their stuff in to just get by,” Pawn Smart’s manager Richard Gierbolini said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The reason we "Stuff the Bus" each year (FCL July 22, 2022)

The Stuff the Bus event is July 22nd at The Markets at Town Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also drop off supplies at Duval County Chick-fil-A restaurants. First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida are partnering to raise funds to purchase school supplies for Full Service Schools. Eight Full Service Schools Family Resource Centers located throughout Jacksonville support 87 schools and 57,000 students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Let us know: Are you having trouble paying your JEA bill?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might get a bit steamed when you open your electric bill and see you owe even more after all of these days of hot temperatures this summer. We want to hear from you. Are you having trouble paying your JEA bill? Let us know in the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Boston investor pays $45 million for North Jacksonville warehouse

AEW Capital Management L.P. of Boston paid $45 million for a 480,000-square-foot warehouse at 600 Whittaker Road. LRC Properties LLC of Rye Brook, New York, sold the 24.4-acre property through 600 Whittaker LLC. AEW bought it through PIX 600 Whittaker Owner LLC. The warehouse, leased to Holman Distribution, was built...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Inflation#Single Mother#Business Economics
News4Jax.com

Westside park for Jacksonville youth reopens after $200,000 renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newly refurbished Wesconnett Park was revealed Saturday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Multiple national and local partners such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, HabiJax, the Local Initiative Support Corporation of Jacksonville (LISC), City of Jacksonville representatives, and over 100 youth attendees and their families celebrated the grand re-opening of the newly refurbished grass field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
First Coast News

Florida women's clinic sees increase in call volume since Roe v. Wade decision, Georgia's abortion ban becoming law

FLORIDA, USA — Kelly Flynn, CEO of A Woman's Choice, said her call center has seen a dramatic increase since the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade. "We have seen a significant increase," she said. "Since the decision was made, it seems, especially over the last couple of weeks, we're seeing more and more, I mean, at least five to 10 percent more, calls a day from surrounding states, Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas. So, we're definitely noticing an increase in our volume right now."
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Family identifies mother of 2 found dead in San Marco pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones on Friday said their final goodbyes to a woman whose body was found last week in a body of water in the San Marco neighborhood. Family identified her as 23-year-old Beverly Febres. Febres leaves behind two sons, ages 1 and 3. Loved ones told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

