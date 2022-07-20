ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some strong storms

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will keep sizzling but it will have some strong storms join in later today. Strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep in later this evening....

www.wkyt.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bath, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bath; Rowan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Bath County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 259 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramey, or near Morehead, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hilda around 310 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Munson, Clearfield and Morehead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington city leaders working to keep people safe during heat wave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As high temperatures settle in across the bluegrass, city leaders are at work to help the most vulnerable populations survive the heat. Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said the Compassionate Caravan will be very busy this weekend. They’re preparing to provide a variety of essentials that will help keep the homeless cool, clean and safe this weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Oats, Kentucky teammates host football camp at Beechwood

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Oats and his Kentucky teammates hosted a skills camp Saturday at Beechwood High School. Chris suffered a career-ending stroke in May of 2020 and has been battling back ever since. He is a Cincinnati native and returned home Saturday with a portion of the proceeds from the camp going to support his 22 Oats Strong Foundation.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
wymt.com

Two top prospects add to Wildcats roster

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football has tacked on two more recruits prior to the 2022 season. Three-star 2023 cornerback Nasir Addison has announced his commitment to Kentucky. Addison was previously committed to Maryland with looks from Michigan State and Florida State. Former Mississippi State defensive back Londyn Craft will...
HAZARD, KY
EKU Sports

Mason Cooper Moves Into Director Of Operations Position

RICHMOND, Ky. – After spending two seasons as the coordinator of video and digital content, former Colonel Mason Cooper will now serve in the role of director of operations for the EKU men's basketball team. "Mason's tireless work ethic and willingness to help our student-athletes be successful both on...
RICHMOND, KY
#Steamy#High Water#Severe Thunderstorms#Forecast
WTVQ

Mercer County pool closed since 2019 reopens

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. ( WTVQ) – After being closed since August 2019, the Anderson Dean Community Park pool in Mercer County reopened Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Don Guay, Anderson Dean Park Board President, says it wasn’t just the Coronavirus that kept the doors shut....
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK hosting public memorial for Mike Pratt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will hold a public memorial service for long-time UK basketball radio analyst and fmr. Wildcat Mike Pratt who died in June. The service will be held inside of Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 5 beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Fans wishing to attend...
LEXINGTON, KY
94.3 Lite FM

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

foxlexington.com

Lexington food truck rolls through inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation has hit all of us, especially with the price of gas and food, and those are the two things food truck operators have to be able to afford. For the past two years, Moody Mike’s has served up plant-based food as a family-owned...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

3 injured after boat crash, water rescue on Taylorsville Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a boating accident that left three people injured early Saturday. According to Taylor-Spencer County Fire, the responded to Taylorsville Lake around 3 a.m. following reports of a boat crashing into the bank of the lake. Emergency crews went out on...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Eastern Kentucky University reveals results of softball investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Eastern Kentucky University announced the results of an investigation on Thursday into the school’s softball program. The review began July 4 and after many interviews with more than 30 current and former players, and staff members school leaders said they found no policy violations or criminal conduct and that no NCAA concerns were identified.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-car crash caused a big traffic backup in downtown Lexington Thursday morning. Police detoured traffic on Newtown Pike, West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way. All lanes are clear now. Officers say a car fleeing a hit and run ended up crashing into a car...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Relief at the Pump: Nicholasville gas station lowering cost for drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville gas station is providing relief at the pump. Drivers across Kentucky have struggled with record-high prices in recent months. Jessamine County’s gas station owner of The Pit Stop said he decided to drop prices to help drivers. GasBuddy said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Kentucky is now $4.24.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

CBS Sports Classic extended through 2026

The CBS Sports Classic, an annual college basketball showcase featuring perennial powers Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA, has been extended for three years through 2026. The marquee event, which began in 2014, is broadcast each year on The CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+.
LEXINGTON, KY

