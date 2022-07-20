Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some strong storms

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bath; Rowan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Bath County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 259 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramey, or near Morehead, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hilda around 310 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Munson, Clearfield and Morehead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0