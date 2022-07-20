ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seeking homicide suspect after body found in Goose Creek school parking lot

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police are seeking help from the public to find a suspect connected to a homicide at a charter school.

In May, authorities found a deceased man lying in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence, located on Henry E. Brown Boulevard. The man died after injuries sustained from an apparent shooting.

He was identified as John Staley III (31) by the Berkeley County Coroner.

At this time, police have no identification of the suspect.

Off-duty Mount Pleasant officer saves woman from burning car

Authorities are requesting any information that can lead to the apprehension of a homicide suspect. GCPD Investigator Sutton can be contacted at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Berkeley County detention officer's slaying in school parking lot remains a mystery

GOOSE CREEK — No arrests have been made nearly two months after a Berkeley County detention officer was fatally shot at midnight in a school parking lot. Goose Creek police are investigating the shooting that killed John B. Staley III as a homicide, according to Capt. James Brown. Staley was shot multiple times in the face around midnight May 25 in the parking lot of the Mever’s School of Excellence off Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
