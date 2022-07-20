Police seeking homicide suspect after body found in Goose Creek school parking lot

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police are seeking help from the public to find a suspect connected to a homicide at a charter school.

In May, authorities found a deceased man lying in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence, located on Henry E. Brown Boulevard. The man died after injuries sustained from an apparent shooting.

He was identified as John Staley III (31) by the Berkeley County Coroner.

At this time, police have no identification of the suspect.

Authorities are requesting any information that can lead to the apprehension of a homicide suspect. GCPD Investigator Sutton can be contacted at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

