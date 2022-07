A man has died from injuries he received in an outdoor fire that was fed by a propane torch in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Wednesday, authorities say. Firefighters who arrived at the scene on Streans Street after noon Wednesday found two people hurt and a shed engulfed in flames, according to local and state fire officials and Middlesex County prosecutors. An older man from Chelmsford, who wasn't identified, was flown to a hospital but died the next day.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO