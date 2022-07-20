ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Download and stream the audio from Guitar Techniques 338

By Guitar Techniques
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the videos, backing tracks and audio from issue 338 of Guitar Techniques, to download and stream. All Guitar Techniques' audio and video lessons are now accessible online, with animated tab versions of every lesson, previously only available in the magazine's digital edition. So now you can use...

Guitar World Magazine

From pit-starting drop B chug to intricate jazz tapestries: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Liven up the dog days of summer with cool new tunes from Slipknot, Muse, Chat Pile, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, Titus Andronicus, Sam Fender, Makaya McCraven and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

YouTuber builds the thinnest guitar he possibly can and it is ridiculously thin

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Guitar World Magazine

Learn Mark Knopfler’s game-changing rhythm and lead styles

Dire Straits were formed in 1977 by brothers Mark and David Knopfler, with both brothers playing guitar and Mark also singing lead vocals. They were joined in the early years by bass player John Illsley and drummer Pick Withers, and it is this line-up that recorded its debut album in 1978.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne recruits Tony Iommi for his Sabbath-esque single, Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne has released Degradation Rules, the second single from his forthcoming 13th solo album, Patient Number 9. And after recruiting guitar legend Jeff Beck on the album’s title track, this time he’s joined forces with his old Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Thank you for reading 5...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guthrie Govan shares the story behind his latest signature Charvel

If there is such a thing as an all-purposes guitar, then Guthrie Govan's latest signature Charvel San Dimas is it. Here, Govan talks through the design choices behind the high-performance electric. Guthrie Govan is a busy man. But he was good enough to take some time out of his touring...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

When should you change your guitar pickups?

The simple answer is whenever you want, but first you've got to know what sound you are after. Here, Tim Mills from Bare Knuckle offers some advice for undertaking this most popular mod. In some ways, it’s surprising that so many players reach for new pickups when it’s time for...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth join forces with Ice-T for pummeling new single, Night Stalkers

It’s six-minutes-plus of all-out Megadeth, complete with some stunning six-string action courtesy of Kiko Loureiro and Dave Mustaine, and a guest appearance from a rap legend. Megadeth have unleashed Night Stalkers, the latest track from their forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, for which they’ve recruited...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Nile’s Karl Sanders: “If you took all the guitars out of Saurian Apocalypse, it would be an ambient/meditative record. But I like playing guitar, so there’s guitars”

Sanders returns with his first solo album in 13 years, and it is a haunting and hypnotic companion piece to Nile’s tech-death cacophony, featuring the genius of Rusty Cooley on acoustic. Nile were among the first bands to successful merge Middle Eastern sounds with extreme metal. Led by guitarist/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jack White unleash his arsenal of Fender custom electrics in pro-shot footage of his set in Paris

A bounty of bespoke gear was on show as White rocked the Olympia with his custom blue sparkle Telecaster, one-off Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, a fretless Tele bass and more. Jack White is in the final stretch of his Supply Chain Issues tour, and recently marked the end of his stint around Europe by performing three consecutive nights at the Olympia in Paris, France.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Peter Jackson is planning another Beatles film

The Oscar-winning director has also opened up about enabling that iconic Lennon/McCartney virtual duet at Glastonbury. Having enjoyed the runaway success of his bravura three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which picked up five Emmy nominations and brought Beatlemania kicking and screaming into the 21st-century, Peter Jackson has announced that he has a follow-up in the works.
MOVIES
