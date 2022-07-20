ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The S&P 500 has been off to its worst start in decades. Down around 20% since the beginning of the year, there's still no telling how much lower it could go or if a recovery is due to happen. With inflation still out of control, it's hard to be too optimistic things will get better for stocks, simply because the economy is still facing some significant challenges ahead.

And that's the situation I see for both Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) . These stocks have performed even worse than the markets, with the healthcare stock falling more than 60% in 2022 and the coffee giant down by a more modest 30%. However, both look destined to fall even more before the year is over, and here's why.

1. Novavax

Last week, Novavax finally received news from the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization for people who are 18 years of age and older. It took months of waiting before Novavax's authorization came in. And when it did, there wasn't a bang but a whimper as the stock still crashed on the news .

The big issue is that investors may not be as bullish on COVID-19 stocks anymore (rival vaccine maker Moderna is down more than 65% from its 52-week high). And the EUA served as a reminder that outside of COVID-19, Novavax really doesn't have anything that can generate revenue right now. Regardless of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations are down drastically from the start of the year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqAfx_0gm2w0at00

US Coronavirus Cases Currently Hospitalized data by YCharts.

Hospitalizations have been rising of late, but the overarching conclusion here is that Novavax's EUA may not be the game changer it may have been for the company were it to arrive a year ago, or even several months ago when COVID was much more of a concern. A return to normal, by and large, has been taking place in the country, and unless there's a sudden resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, there likely won't be much of a reason to expect a huge uptick in Novavax's revenue.

Before the news came out of the EUA, Novavax announced the U.S. government agreed to purchase 3.2 million doses of the vaccine should it obtain the authorization. By comparison, the U.S. government announced last month it would be purchasing 105 million vaccine doses from Pfizer , with the option to buy up to 300 million doses. While the government may have granted an EUA for Novavax, that's irrelevant if it doesn't result in a big order from them.

Without another catalyst to draw on that will lead to revenue growth in the near future, Novavax's stock could continue to fall as the year goes on. It's a risky stock that doesn't necessarily look a whole lot better despite obtaining the EUA.

2. Starbucks

There are many articles out there about businesses that are potentially inflation resistant, being able to raise prices and pass rising costs onto consumers. Starbucks, however, is a stock that looks to fall firmly on the opposite end of that spectrum -- its business could be incredibly vulnerable amid inflation.

As consumers tighten their wallets to save money, one of the easiest ways to do so is to switch coffee brands. While Starbucks does have many loyal fans, many of its customers may feel the urge to substitute their coffee for something cheaper. And at the same time, Starbucks' costs could climb as more stores look to unionize. Hundreds of locations have filed union elections and there's even a movement to unionize Starbucks workers in the country, called the "Starbucks Workers United."

Between a potential rise in costs and sluggish demand ahead, Starbuck is a stock that can be destined for further declines. Through its last two quarters, Starbucks netted a profit of just under $1.5 billion on revenue of $15.7 billion -- for a profit margin of 9.5%. There isn't a whole lot of buffer there for the company to handle these current headwinds and manage rising costs without seeing a decline in its bottom line.

That's why I'm not optimistic about Starbucks; there looks to be a challenging road ahead for the business.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. and recommends the following options: short July 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Moderna#Eua
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy