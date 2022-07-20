ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Mobile Museum Making Its Way Across the State

more1049.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer. Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Communications Manager Michael Morain says the origins of the museum date back to discussions held by the organization in 2014. The...

more1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Sibley, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Mason City, IA
City
Okoboji, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Whitson
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, July 21st, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes. Des Moines officials seeking to deny the couple’s request to sell guns near the governor’s residence will have to show the home business would endanger public health and safety or impact the neighborhood. Those are the guidelines from a law Governor Reynolds approved last month that restricts city and county ordinances for home-based businesses.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Three People Murdered at State Park in Iowa

(AP) - Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Museum#People Places
kjan.com

Heat Advisory for nearly all of Iowa this afternoon

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of northern Iowa until 3 a.m. Sunday. 70 mph wind gusts have been reported with these storms. Right now, damaging winds are the most likely threat with any storms that get organized...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
more1049.com

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy