Iowa Mobile Museum Making Its Way Across the State

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO