As part of a final project, cosmetology students showcased their talents and imagination during Robeson Community College’s First Fantasy Display competition. “We had some students who participated in a competition like this during SkillsUSA and placed and brought home trophies,” said Mary Ransom, the program director for cosmetology at RCC. “So, we incorporated it as one of our projects for summer semester, to help prepare us for the next Skills competition.”

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO