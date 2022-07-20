Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and Oracle Corp's ORCL London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports.
- Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages.
- Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage."
- Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in the region.
- The WordPress web-hosting service held the Google outage responsible for knocking out its service in Europe.
- Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the U.K. when fires broke out across London.
- Lately, reports indicated that global Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure data centers operated with limited server capacity amid a worldwide supply crisis.
- Microsoft's struggle to fill its data centers with hardware follows a surge in cloud demand at the outset of the pandemic.
- In December, Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services suffered its third major outage in a matter of weeks last month, affecting millions of people.
- Apple Inc AAPL iCloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud were among the technology vendors to experience major cloud outages in 2022.
- Price Action: ORCL shares closed higher by 3.22% at $72.47 on Tuesday. GOOG shares traded higher by 0.03% at $114.65 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
