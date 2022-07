ST. LOUIS – An officer fired a shot at a gun-wielding teen Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis. The investigation led to the arrests of two teenagers. Prior to the gunfire, police had noticed someone driving erratically in a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers later determined that vehicle had been reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO