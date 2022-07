DUBLIN, NC –On Tuesday, July 19, Bladen Community College’s Practical Nursing (PN) graduates gathered in the college’s main auditorium to celebrate their accomplishments at the annual PN pinning ceremony with family, friends, and community members. The event is a traditional rite of passage that each nursing student completes before graduating and entering their profession, but this year’s ceremony was even more special. Thanks to generous donations from Bladen We Care and the Nightingale Lamp of Knowledge Fund, the pinning ceremony was a wonderful reminder of how collaboration helps our students and our community.

