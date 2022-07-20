Porsche strikes Litchfield landscaper, traps them between cars

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash with serious injuries after a Porsche hit a landscaper and pinned them between two cars Tuesday.

The collision happened on Baldwin Road in Litchfield, when a Porsche Macan Turbo struck the back of a landscape trailer and truck that was parked on the side of the road, said police. A landscaping employee was standing behind the trailer when the crash occurred.

The impact of the crash left the landscaper pinned between the two vehicles in the crash, according to the accident report.

Litchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and the employee was removed from the two cars and taken to Waterbury Hospital. Officials said the victim had serious injuries to their lower extremities.

The Porsche driver sustained minor injuries but refused to seek medical attention, said police.

State troopers responded to the scene to help with the ongoing investigation, and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Troop L.

