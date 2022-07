Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that a Dallas man has been arrested and charged with multiple bank robberies across the Metroplex area. Mark Robert Disch, 53, was named in a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas on July 19, 2022, charging him with two counts of bank robbery. Disch was arrested on Friday, July 21, 2022, and appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO