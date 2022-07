ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Roland man is in custody in connection with the death of another Roland man early on the morning of July 18. According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Roland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of Nichols Street in Roland. When officers arrived, they found Cody Nichols, 34, at the location stating that he had shot Stephen Moravac, 42.

