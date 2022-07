Two children were transported to the hospital after a pickup truck overturned on KY 126 in Caldwell County Friday afternoon. Sheriff Chris Noel responded to the wreck just after 5:00 near Bond Cemetery Road. He says an investigation revealed that 34-year old Misty Stewart of Princeton was driving on KY 126 when for unknown reasons her truck veered off the right shoulder of the road. He says Stewart overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle causing it to exit the left side of the road and overturn.

