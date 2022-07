LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat will be going out with a bang on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits....before a cold front drastically cools us down to the 80s on Sunday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for majority of the area for heat index values that could reach up into 108 degrees. The chance for rain and storms remains in the forecast.

