LGBTQ Students Demand Action After UTD Professor Calls for ‘Cure for Homosexuality'

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at the University of Texas at Dallas want action taken against a faculty member who is defending his comments calling for “a cure for homosexuality.”. Timothy Farage, a computer...

www.nbcdfw.com

