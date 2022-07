Click here to read the full article. The next 12 months will be big for Timothy Taylor, one of London’s top gallerists who represents 20th and 21st century greats including Alex Katz, Diane Arbus, Kiki Smith and Sean Scully. Taylor is expanding into a bigger New York gallery, and moving from Chelsea to TriBeCa, while in London he’s set to realize a long-held dream of a show.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego In mid-September, Taylor...

VISUAL ART ・ 23 MINUTES AGO