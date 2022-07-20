ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Revere Copper Products announces promotion of interim plant manager

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Revere Copper has announced the promotion of Shawn Stewart to interim plant manager of the company’s new Revere Copper South plant which will be located in the southeast United States. Company officials said more...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

MVHS, union reach contract agreement

UTICA — Officials from Mohawk Valley Health System and the Communications Workers of America and United Food and Commercial Workers unions, which represents nursing positions at St. Luke’s Hospital and technical and service/maintenance jobs at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth, have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Iconic Savoy Restaurant up for sale

ROME — After 114 years of serving the local community and a recent maelstrom of events, the iconic Savoy Restaurant, which closed its doors last year on what was hoped to be a temporary basis, is up for sale. Coldwell Banker Faith Properties listed the 255 E. Dominick Street...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shops expected to get local cannabis products on shelves this year

SHARON — Just a couple of miles from the tourism hotspot of Sharon Springs, thousands of organically-farmed marijuana plants are beginning to bush out with the aid of an irrigation system and sunshine splashing down from the sky. State cannabis market regulators visited the growing operation Friday, having given...
SHARON SPRINGS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee Center man receives SUNY Potsdam alumni award

LEE CENTER — The State University of New York at Potsdam Alumni Association recently presented the 2022 Minerva Award to Salvatore Cania ‘79 and ’82, of Lee Center, during the college’s annual reunion. The Minerva Award is presented annually to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding...
LEE CENTER, NY
Business
Romesentinel.com

OPWDD commissioner to deliver keynote at CollegeWorks event

UTICA — Kerri Neifeld, the commissioner of the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will serve as the keynote speaker at a ceremony to honor the 16th graduating class of the CollegeWorks program. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of 1952 to gather, seeks missing classmates

ROME — A 70-year reunion for the members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1952 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 20, with a dinner at the Franklin Hotel, 301 S. James St. The reunion committee seeks information on the following class members: Richard...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Western Town Library to host Falcon Heart Rescue program

WESTERNVILLE — The Western Town Library will host an outdoor presentation by Falcon Heart Rescue Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. Deb Salitis will bring several rehabilitated birds and will discuss how the rescue supports birds of prey. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Western...
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Business After Hours on Thursday

ROME — Bonacio Construction at Woodhaven Ventures will host a reception as part of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours program at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 905 Park Dr., the first house on the left immediately after the Bonacio Construction sign. Bonacio Construction...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Fire Department bids farewell to retiring deputy chief

ONEIDA — The Oneida Fire Department bid a fond farewell to Deputy Chief Jeff White on Friday as the deputy chief retires and starts the next chapter of his life. White became a firefighter with the Oneida Fire Department in 1997 before becoming the head mechanic in 2011. By 2013, he earned the rank of lieutenant and was named deputy chief in 2017.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Women’s Fund accepting grant applications

CLINTON — The Women’s Fund of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle. Grants applications must be received via email or postmarked no later than Sept. 23, 2022. The Women’s Fund invites requests for funding that will assist women and/or girls in...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lester J. Liddy

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome City School District board of ed to meet Aug. 8

ROME — The next regular meeting of the Rome City School District’s board of education will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at the District Offices, 409 Bell Road. The public can visit the district’s website, www.romecsd.org, for information on how to view the meeting as well as to access the meeting agenda and past meeting minutes.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Forum aims to help take bite out of surge in cases of Lyme, tick-borne diseases

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, hailed local attendance at a pair of local events to raise awareness about Lyme and tick-borne diseases. The two-session forum — held Tuesday at the State Office Building, 207 Genesee St., in Utica and the Capitol Theatre, 230 W. Dominick St., in Rome — was an “overwhelming success,” Buttenschon said, adding that community members at the events received valuable information about protecting themselves and their families from these illnesses while still being able to enjoy the outdoors.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 22, 2022

BAUZA — Rosalie Bauza, 63, of Forestport, on July 16, 2022. Service 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Church, Whitesboro. No calling hours. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro. BRAND — Shirley (Meeker) Brand, 86, of Chateaugay, on July 16, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Arrangements by...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Remsen Alumni seek updates for gallery

REMSEN — The Remsen Alumni association is updating the gallery of graduate pictures at the high school, the organization has announced. Members of the community who have pictures of a relative who graduated from the Remsen School District between 1910 and 1923 are encouraged to contact V. Walter at 315-831-5256.
REMSEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Notable 19th century figures focus of upcoming event in Western

WESTERNVILLE — Three notable 19th century figures in the town of Western will be the subject of the Western Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11,at Liberty Town Hall on Main Street in Westernville. Refreshments will be served. Steve Smits will discuss the three individuals...
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Dog show at Ilion Days - July 23, 2022

Dogs and their owners participate in a dog show hosted by the Herkimer County Humane Society on Saturday at Central Plaza in Ilion. The show was part of a long list of events hosted during Ilion Days 2022 from July 16-24. Fifteen trophies were handed out and $600 was raised for the Herkimer County Humane Society.
ILION, NY

