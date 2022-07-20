Revere Copper Products announces promotion of interim plant manager

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO