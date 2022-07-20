ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

By Kid
 4 days ago
Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an...

