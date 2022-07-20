ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice’ world tour after battling partial facial paralysis

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Weeks after Justin Bieber was forced to postpone several shows as he coped with partial facial paralysis, representatives for the pop superstar said he will resume his tour at the end of the month.

According to Variety and USA Today, the next stop for Bieber’s “Justice” world tour is slated for July 31 in Lucca, Italy. The 28-year-old singer’s website also lists dozens of performances scheduled through March 25, 2023, including stops in Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the postponed North American performances will take place, the news outlets reported.

Last month, Bieber took to social media to reveal that he was temporarily unable to perform after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said in a June 10 Instagram video, adding that the condition left him temporarily unable to blink, smile or move his right nostril. The “Yummy” singer said the symptoms would go away in time.

Usher told “Extra” on Sunday that Bieber “is doing great” and has received an outpouring of “support from his fans and his family,” according to USA Today.

2009: Musician Justin Bieber visits the Nintendo World Store on September 1, 2009, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Boston 25 News WFXT

