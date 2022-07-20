Maryland's Primary Election 2022: The Results So Far

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with...
