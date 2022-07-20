ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland's Primary Election 2022: The Results So Far

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland's primary election day has come and gone, although we...

www.wboc.com

CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor's race, CBS News projects

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, CBS News projects.Since election night, Moore remained the top contender among the ten Democrats on the primary election ballot. He's carrying about 35% of the vote as of Friday morning with 70% of districts reporting. Moore outpaces frontrunners Tom Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 7 points and 14 points, respectively. His campaign has not yet declared victory. Moore is a combat veteran, author, small business owner and the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.   
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

With Maryland's mail-in ballot canvass underway, which Baltimore County races are tightening?

About 24 hours into counting mail-in ballots cast in the primary election, we speak with WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee. We’ll ask: what’s the latest in the contests for County executive and council, as well as the extremely tight race to be Democratic nominee for state’s attorney -- where progressive Robbie Leonard is challenging four-term incumbent Scott Shellenberger.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland’s far-right GOP primary winners shake up old guard Republicans

Delegate Dan Cox’s apparent victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary and Michael Anthony Peroutka’s win as the Republican nominee for attorney general, have rattled Maryland’s more traditional Republicans. After all, Cox is a Donald Trump acolyte who claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen and organized a...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Brown starts with sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S.

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland has been ranked among the healthiest states in America, according to Sharecare’s annual study. The Old Line State placed at number 4 on the 2022 list, with Massachusetts coming in at number one. The annual list is compiled by Sharecare, a digital health company, in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health. Fortune reports: Nearly 500,000 … Continue reading "Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S." The post Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S. appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland COVID Rates Up

(Baltimore, MD) -- COVID cases continue to rise in Maryland. State health officials say more than 2,000 daily cases have been added over the past few days. Over 550 patients are hospitalized with the virus. The state's testing positivity rate is the highest it's been since January at nearly ten-and-a-half...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, wins GOP nomination for St. Mary's County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race. Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998. Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices." "It is clear to me...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. (0 of 38 election day...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

