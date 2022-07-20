Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police say a man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Police say the stabbing happened around 10pm in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE. CRPD says, when officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds who was able to identify the suspect. It took officers less than an hour to find and arrest 49 year-old Nickie Williams. The victim is in the hospital in stable condition. Williams has been charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Assault Domestic Abuse with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury.
