Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder

An Iowa City woman is accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges. 45-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:45 Friday night. Iowa City Police say Coleman visited two different MidwestOne Bank locations in Iowa City on June 29th and used forged and fake checks. Coleman allegedly cashed a fake check for $626 at the 500 South Clinton Street branch. But employees at the 102 South Clinton Street branch reportedly realized the $650 check Coleman tried cashing there was fake, and the police were notified. Coleman reportedly gave arriving officers the name and identity of someone else, and she was initially booked under that person’s information.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO