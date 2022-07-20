ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder

By jhunter
KCJJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Rapids police have made an arrest after a Monday night attempted murder incident. According to a release from the Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 7:25 pm on...

www.1630kcjj.com

Related
iheart.com

One Arrested, Facing Multiple Charges Following Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police say a man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Police say the stabbing happened around 10pm in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE. CRPD says, when officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds who was able to identify the suspect. It took officers less than an hour to find and arrest 49 year-old Nickie Williams. The victim is in the hospital in stable condition. Williams has been charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Assault Domestic Abuse with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges

An Iowa City woman is accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges. 45-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:45 Friday night. Iowa City Police say Coleman visited two different MidwestOne Bank locations in Iowa City on June 29th and used forged and fake checks. Coleman allegedly cashed a fake check for $626 at the 500 South Clinton Street branch. But employees at the 102 South Clinton Street branch reportedly realized the $650 check Coleman tried cashing there was fake, and the police were notified. Coleman reportedly gave arriving officers the name and identity of someone else, and she was initially booked under that person’s information.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a man following a stabbing that injured a woman on Thursday night. Officers said Nickie Williams, 49, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with Attempted Murder after a stabbing in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Suspected IC arsonist faces new charges in unrelated vandalism case

A suspected arsonist with a lengthy criminal history now faces unrelated vandalism charges after an incident last week. Iowa City Police say video footage shows 46-year-old Michael Dacunos pushing over a large flowerpot near the entrance to Hawkeye Brokerage on Keokuk Street just after 10:45pm on July 14th. About 20 seconds after the flowerpot hit the ground and shattered, Dacunos is seen using his butt to knock over and shatter another large flowerpot. The two pots are valued at $250 each, not including the cost of the potting soil and plants themselves.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

49-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Cedar Rapids As Part Of Stabbing Investigation

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A 49-year-old stabbing suspect has been arrested in Cedar Rapids. Authorities say Nickie Williams is charged with attempted murder. The stabbing incident was reported Thursday at about 10:00 p-m. Responding Cedar Rapids police officers found a woman with stab wounds requiring immediate medical attention. Her name hasn’t been released. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for wounds to her throat, back, and lung.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCJJ

Tiffin man arrested after Thursday night police chase

A Tiffin man has been arrested after a police chase through the city. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance involving 36-year-old Darrell Rice just before 10:30 Thursday night. Arriving officers report seeing Rice driving away from the scene with his headlights turned off.
TIFFIN, IA
KCJJ

Victims identified in Maquoketa Caves murder/suicide case

Investigators have released the identities of the three victims in an apparent murder/suicide Friday near Maquoketa. According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the three were identified as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and six-year-old Lulu Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested after police find him driving car that was supposed to be at repair shop

Iowa City Police have arrested a Coralville man they say was driving a car that was supposed to be receiving repairs in a mechanic’s shop. Officers responded to the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go just before 12:45 Friday morning for a suspicious vehicle that may have been involved in recent gas drive-offs. Arriving officers say they recognized the Ford Focus in question and knew the owner believed the car was still in an auto shop receiving repairs. Once contacted, the owner said he had not given anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after publicly urinating

An underage Iowa City man reportedly got caught urinating in public and got arrested for possessing a fake ID. The incident occurred around 2 am Sunday in an alley right off Clinton Street. Officers observed 19-year-old Alejandro Sobrelvilla Bolomey urinating in public view. He allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. When asked for identification, Sobrelvilla Bolomey reportedly gave the officer a fictitious Ohio driver’s license.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

CR Police respond to two separate shootings Friday afternoon

Cedar Rapids Police responded to a pair of reported shootings Friday afternoon. The first incident was just before 4pm, when multiple callers reported gunshots near the intersection of J Avenue and Oakland Road NE. Evidence was collected and witnesses were interviewed, but no suspects have been named. A car driving through the intersection was struck, but there were no injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Armed transient had literal axe to grind against Shelter House

An armed transient had a literal axe to grind with staff at Shelter House this week. Officials at the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter called Iowa City Police just after 6:30 Wednesday morning for a woman who had been banned from the facility showing up while wielding an axe. Shelter House staff told the woman, identified as 37-year-old Carrie O’Hare, to drop the axe. She complied, then left the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Woman injured in stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula. Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores. Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Two Iowa City residents charged in connection with armed robbery

Two Iowa City residents have been taken into custody and charged in connection with an armed robbery that involved a gunshot being fired Tuesday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 5:15 pm in the 3500 block of Shamrock place, at the residence of 31-year-old Joey Smith Jr. and 29-year-old Marcia Smith-Buckhalter. According to the criminal complaint, Smith-Buckhalter arranged for the victim to come to their residence to smoke marijuana. When the victim arrived, Smith allegedly pointed a black gun at his head and demanded that he remove his personal belongings. Smith then escorted the man out of the residence.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Bit Huge Chunk of Flesh Off Man’s Arm

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly biting a large piece of flesh off of a man’s forearm, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the 600 block of West First Street where they found the victim outside with a severe injury to his right forearm. Police found blood splattered all over the apartment and down the stairs to the outside of the building. Ambulance crew members reported they could see the victim’s bone and tendon. 39 year old Kayla Torres has been identified as the alleged biter. She has been charged with third offense Domestic Abuse and Willful Injury. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA

