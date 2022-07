A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly biting a large piece of flesh off of a man’s forearm, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the 600 block of West First Street where they found the victim outside with a severe injury to his right forearm. Police found blood splattered all over the apartment and down the stairs to the outside of the building. Ambulance crew members reported they could see the victim’s bone and tendon. 39 year old Kayla Torres has been identified as the alleged biter. She has been charged with third offense Domestic Abuse and Willful Injury. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

