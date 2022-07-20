Gunman captured after shots fired at Shelbyville officers

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelbyville were searching for a man who reportedly fired shots at multiple officers at a motel early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at the Best Western Shelbyville Inn and Suites Celebration Inn in the 700 block of Madison Street. Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department alerted Shelbyville police around 12 a.m. to assist them in making contact with a suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Shelbyville police say as officials knocked on the door to make contact with the suspect, several shots were fired at officers from inside the motel room.

That’s when officers set up a perimeter and engaged in a standoff with the suspects inside the room. Officials say the SWAT team arrived and attempted 45 minutes’ worth of negotiation, but the suspects refused to come out.

Shelbyville police say SWAT then entered the room and arrested two individuals, but one managed to flee from a back window.

Rosson Pickett (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

Officer believed the gunman to be Rosson Pickett and a search began to locate him.

Shelbyville police reported Pickett was taken into custody around 9:45 a.m. He was found on Highland Court, which is a few blocks south from where he was last seen.

Rosson Pickett being walked out of the Shelbyville Police Station (Courtesy: Shelbyville Police)

Pickett is facing two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon. Investigators will interview him before he will be transported to the magistrate where he will receive his bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

