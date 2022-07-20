ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

Gunman captured after shots fired at Shelbyville officers

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelbyville were searching for a man who reportedly fired shots at multiple officers at a motel early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at the Best Western Shelbyville Inn and Suites Celebration Inn in the 700 block of Madison Street. Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department alerted Shelbyville police around 12 a.m. to assist them in making contact with a suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Shelbyville police say as officials knocked on the door to make contact with the suspect, several shots were fired at officers from inside the motel room.

That’s when officers set up a perimeter and engaged in a standoff with the suspects inside the room. Officials say the SWAT team arrived and attempted 45 minutes’ worth of negotiation, but the suspects refused to come out.

Shelbyville police say SWAT then entered the room and arrested two individuals, but one managed to flee from a back window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcdjm_0gm2lWKb00
Rosson Pickett (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

Officer believed the gunman to be Rosson Pickett and a search began to locate him.

Shelbyville police reported Pickett was taken into custody around 9:45 a.m. He was found on Highland Court, which is a few blocks south from where he was last seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4RYJ_0gm2lWKb00
Rosson Pickett being walked out of the Shelbyville Police Station (Courtesy: Shelbyville Police)

Pickett is facing two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon. Investigators will interview him before he will be transported to the magistrate where he will receive his bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Shelbyville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms. Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Suites Celebration Inn#Highland Court
WSMV

Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again. WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past. A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Gas Station Robbed by Man Toting an AR Style Rifle

Murfreesboro, TN - An armed robbery that occurred on July 6th in Murfreesboro remains under investigation. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in solid black with the hood of his jacket pulled over his head, entered the Florence Point Market and demanded the employees give him money. The armed bandit allegedly threatened to shoot the workers if they didn't comply with his orders.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect

THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEIKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON THAT FLED FROM OFFICERS ON THURSDAY AND REPORTEDLY SHOT AT A MT. PLEASANT POLICE OFFICER. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, A MT PLEASANT OFFICER ATTEMPED TO STOP A VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY EVENING AROUND 9 PM. A SHORT PURSUIT ENSUED AND AT ONE POINT THE DRIVER FIRED A SHOT AT THE OFFICER. THE VEHICLE CRASHED AND THE SUSPECT TOOK OFF RUNNING THROUGH THE WOODS. EMERGENCY PERSONELL SEARCHED THE AREA AND WAS NOT ABLE TO LOCATE THE SUSBECT. HE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND MAY POSSIBLY BE INJURED FROM THE WRECK. HE WAS LAST SEEN THURSDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK TSHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO COTACT THE MT. PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
WKRN News 2

Woman charged in TBI theft case out of Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following an investigation into stolen money from an estate she oversaw. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in June 2019, agents opened an investigation into the theft at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined 56-year-old Lois Vance misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Suspect fights with police officer after gas station burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents. Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer. Police said he was then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy